Baker Hughes announces a multi-year agreement with Petrobras to extend the use of the Blue Marlin and Blue Orca stimulation vessels in Brazil's pre-salt and post-salt offshore fields. The successful bid also includes the provision of associated services and chemicals.



These vessels will provide advanced chemical treatments to stimulate wells and optimize production, both at mature sites and new developments. They will also support well construction.



The group says that these vessels play a key role in extending field life, improving recovery, and creating more value for [our] customers.



Operating in Brazil since 2008 for the Blue Marlin and 2023 for the Blue Orca, the vessels have already recorded more than 650 perfect days in terms of health, safety, and the environment. The majority of the chemicals used will be sourced locally, strengthening Brazil's energy supply chain.