Baker Hughes: major multi-year contract with Petrobras

February 21, 2024 at 10:12 am EST Share

Baker Hughes announces that it has been awarded a major multi-year well construction services contract with Petrobras on the Buzios field, offshore Brazil.



The project is scheduled to start up in the first half of 2025 and will include drilling services, drill bits, cable, cementing, wellbore cleaning, remedial tools, fluids, geoscience services....



Baker Hughes will provide these services on three rigs over the course of the multi-year contract.



'This agreement highlights our extensive well construction capabilities, as well as our ongoing commitment to delivering excellence and value to customers,' said Maria Claudia Borras, Executive Vice President, Oilfield Services and Equipment.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.