Baker Hughes: multi-year contract with Petrobras in Brazil

June 10, 2024 at 09:26 am EDT Share

Baker Hughes has announced a major order from Petrobras for workover, tie-in and abandonment (P&A) services in Brazil's offshore fields.



The multi-year project, which will start in 2025, will use Baker Hughes' integrated solutions to optimize Petrobras' performance. This includes various technical services and chemicals.



Baker Hughes also plans to expand its facilities in Macaé (Rio de Janeiro) to support this project and contribute to the growth of the Brazilian energy industry.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.