    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
Baker Hughes : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

06/18/2021 | 08:03am EDT
Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) will hold a webcast on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to discuss the results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. The webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). A press release announcing the results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Central Time).

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the Baker Hughes website at: investors.bakerhughes.com. An archived version will be available on the website following the webcast.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 574 M - -
Net income 2021 87,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 142x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 18 557 M 18 557 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 70,6%
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 27,82 $
Last Close Price 23,98 $
Spread / Highest target 58,5%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY15.01%18 557
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED48.74%45 404
HALLIBURTON COMPANY20.21%20 214
NOV INC.16.75%6 262
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED22.59%4 619
TECHNIPFMC PLC-2.13%4 146