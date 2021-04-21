Baker Hughes : First Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Information
04/21/2021 | 10:42am EDT
Financial Supplement
The information contained herein is provided as a Financial Supplement to the earnings presentation. This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is defined as operating income (loss) excluding depreciation
amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes operating income adjustments from EBITDA.
Fiscal Year 2020
Table 1. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) by Segment to EBITDA
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
December 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Operating Income by Segment (GAAP)
Oilfield Services
$
487
$
142
$
93
$
46
$
206
Oilfield Equipment
19
23
19
(14)
(8)
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
805
332
191
149
134
Digital Solutions
193
76
46
41
29
Add: Depreciation & Amortization
Oilfield Services
$
926
$
211
$
217
$
248
$
249
Oilfield Equipment
146
33
35
34
44
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
118
31
33
27
28
Digital Solutions
98
25
24
24
25
EBITDA by Segment (non-GAAP)
Oilfield Services
$
1,412
$
353
$
310
$
293
$
456
Oilfield Equipment
166
56
54
20
36
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
923
362
223
176
161
Digital Solutions
291
101
70
65
55
Table 2. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
December 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$
(15,978)
Depreciation & amortization
1,317
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
(14,661)
Separation and merger related
134
Restructuring, impairment and other
1,866
Inventory impairment
246
Goodwill impairment
14,773
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
2,357
$
182
$
(49)
$
(52)
$
(16,059)
307
315
340
355
489
267
288
(15,705)
24
32
37
41
229
209
103
1,325
27
42
16
160
-
-
-
14,773
$
770
$
549
$
444
$
594
Certain columns and rows in our tables may not sum up due to the use of rounded numbers.
1
Fiscal Year 2019
Table 1. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) by Segment to EBITDA
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
December 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Operating Income by Segment (GAAP)
Oilfield Services
$
917
$
235
$
274
$
233
$
176
Oilfield Equipment
55
16
14
14
12
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
719
305
161
135
118
Digital Solutions
343
109
82
84
68
Add: Depreciation & Amortization
Oilfield Services
$
985
$
246
$
251
$
248
$
240
Oilfield Equipment
175
43
44
47
42
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
116
30
28
28
30
Digital Solutions
103
27
25
25
26
EBITDA by Segment (non-GAAP)
Oilfield Services
$
1,902
$
481
$
525
$
480
$
415
Oilfield Equipment
230
58
58
61
54
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
835
335
189
163
148
Digital Solutions
446
136
107
109
94
Table 2. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
December 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$
1,074
Depreciation & amortization
1,418
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
2,493
Separation and merger related
184
Restructuring, impairment and other
342
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
3,020
$
331
$
297
$
271
$
176
354
355
360
350
684
652
631
526
57
54
40
34
159
71
50
62
$
900
$
777
$
720
$
623
Certain columns and rows in our tables may not sum up due to the use of rounded numbers.
2
Fiscal Year 2018
Table 1. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) by Segment to EBITDA
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
December 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Operating Income by Segment (GAAP)
Oilfield Services
$
785
$
224
$
231
$
189
$
141
Oilfield Equipment
-
12
6
(12)
(6)
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
621
257
132
113
119
Digital Solutions
390
115
106
96
73
Add: Depreciation & Amortization
Oilfield Services
$
1,003
$
235
$
239
$
268
$
260
Oilfield Equipment
173
45
43
46
39
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
156
33
36
44
42
Digital Solutions
112
27
27
32
26
EBITDA by Segment (non-GAAP)
Oilfield Services
$
1,788
$
459
$
470
$
457
$
401
Oilfield Equipment
173
57
49
35
32
Turbomachinery & Process Solutions
777
290
168
157
161
Digital Solutions
502
142
133
128
98
Table 2. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
(in millions)
December 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$
701
Depreciation & amortization
1,486
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
2,186
Separation and merger related
153
Restructuring, impairment and other
433
Inventory impairment
105
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
$
2,877
$
382
$
282
$
78
$
(41)
352
353
392
388
734
635
470
347
41
17
50
46
59
66
146
162
16
12
15
61
$
850
$
730
$
681
$
616
Certain columns and rows in our tables may not sum up due to the use of rounded numbers.
Baker Hughes Company published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 14:41:02 UTC.