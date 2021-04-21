Baker Hughes : First Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Information

Financial Supplement

The information contained herein is provided as a Financial Supplement to the earnings presentation. This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is defined as operating income (loss) excluding depreciation

amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes operating income adjustments from EBITDA.

Fiscal Year 2020

Table 1. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) by Segment to EBITDA