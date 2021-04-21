Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baker Hughes : First Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Information

04/21/2021 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Supplement

The information contained herein is provided as a Financial Supplement to the earnings presentation. This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is defined as operating income (loss) excluding depreciation

  • amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes operating income adjustments from EBITDA.
    Fiscal Year 2020

Table 1. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) by Segment to EBITDA

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

(in millions)

December 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

Operating Income by Segment (GAAP)

Oilfield Services

$

487

$

142

$

93

$

46

$

206

Oilfield Equipment

19

23

19

(14)

(8)

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions

805

332

191

149

134

Digital Solutions

193

76

46

41

29

Add: Depreciation & Amortization

Oilfield Services

$

926

$

211

$

217

$

248

$

249

Oilfield Equipment

146

33

35

34

44

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions

118

31

33

27

28

Digital Solutions

98

25

24

24

25

EBITDA by Segment (non-GAAP)

Oilfield Services

$

1,412

$

353

$

310

$

293

$

456

Oilfield Equipment

166

56

54

20

36

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions

923

362

223

176

161

Digital Solutions

291

101

70

65

55

Table 2. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

(in millions)

December 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

Operating income (loss) (GAAP)

$

(15,978)

Depreciation & amortization

1,317

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(14,661)

Separation and merger related

134

Restructuring, impairment and other

1,866

Inventory impairment

246

Goodwill impairment

14,773

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

2,357

$

182

$

(49)

$

(52)

$

(16,059)

307

315

340

355

489

267

288

(15,705)

24

32

37

41

229

209

103

1,325

27

42

16

160

-

-

-

14,773

$

770

$

549

$

444

$

594

Certain columns and rows in our tables may not sum up due to the use of rounded numbers.

1

Fiscal Year 2019

Table 1. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) by Segment to EBITDA

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

(in millions)

December 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

Operating Income by Segment (GAAP)

Oilfield Services

$

917

$

235

$

274

$

233

$

176

Oilfield Equipment

55

16

14

14

12

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions

719

305

161

135

118

Digital Solutions

343

109

82

84

68

Add: Depreciation & Amortization

Oilfield Services

$

985

$

246

$

251

$

248

$

240

Oilfield Equipment

175

43

44

47

42

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions

116

30

28

28

30

Digital Solutions

103

27

25

25

26

EBITDA by Segment (non-GAAP)

Oilfield Services

$

1,902

$

481

$

525

$

480

$

415

Oilfield Equipment

230

58

58

61

54

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions

835

335

189

163

148

Digital Solutions

446

136

107

109

94

Table 2. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

(in millions)

December 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

Operating income (loss) (GAAP)

$

1,074

Depreciation & amortization

1,418

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

2,493

Separation and merger related

184

Restructuring, impairment and other

342

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

3,020

$

331

$

297

$

271

$

176

354

355

360

350

684

652

631

526

57

54

40

34

159

71

50

62

$

900

$

777

$

720

$

623

Certain columns and rows in our tables may not sum up due to the use of rounded numbers.

2

Fiscal Year 2018

Table 1. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) by Segment to EBITDA

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

(in millions)

December 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

Operating Income by Segment (GAAP)

Oilfield Services

$

785

$

224

$

231

$

189

$

141

Oilfield Equipment

-

12

6

(12)

(6)

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions

621

257

132

113

119

Digital Solutions

390

115

106

96

73

Add: Depreciation & Amortization

Oilfield Services

$

1,003

$

235

$

239

$

268

$

260

Oilfield Equipment

173

45

43

46

39

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions

156

33

36

44

42

Digital Solutions

112

27

27

32

26

EBITDA by Segment (non-GAAP)

Oilfield Services

$

1,788

$

459

$

470

$

457

$

401

Oilfield Equipment

173

57

49

35

32

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions

777

290

168

157

161

Digital Solutions

502

142

133

128

98

Table 2. Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

(in millions)

December 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

Operating income (loss) (GAAP)

$

701

Depreciation & amortization

1,486

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

2,186

Separation and merger related

153

Restructuring, impairment and other

433

Inventory impairment

105

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

2,877

$

382

$

282

$

78

$

(41)

352

353

392

388

734

635

470

347

41

17

50

46

59

66

146

162

16

12

15

61

$

850

$

730

$

681

$

616

Certain columns and rows in our tables may not sum up due to the use of rounded numbers.

3

Disclaimer

Baker Hughes Company published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 14:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
10:42aBAKER HUGHES  : First Quarter 2021 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
09:29aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Trade Lower Premarket Wednesday
MT
09:18aBAKER HUGHES  : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Prepared Remarks
PU
09:09aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
08:50aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Growth is great, healthy growth is better
08:30aSTREET COLOR : Baker Hughes Expects International Oilfield Recovery to be H2 Wei..
MT
08:30aFIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Expects International Oilfield Recovery to be H2 Weight..
MT
07:00aBaker Hughes sticks to oilfield activity recovery prediction after weak quart..
RE
07:00aHalliburton, Baker Hughes beat estimates, eye oil recovery
RE
06:59aBAKER HUGHES  : Posts Higher Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Lower Revenue
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 554 M - -
Net income 2021 530 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 3,69%
Capitalization 14 951 M 14 951 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 26,85 $
Last Close Price 19,51 $
Spread / Highest target 99,9%
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-6.43%14 951
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED15.67%35 306
HALLIBURTON COMPANY4.81%17 603
NOV INC.-7.06%4 985
DIALOG GROUP-10.14%4 251
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED6.28%3 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ