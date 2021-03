Baker Hughes : Methane Policy

Financials (USD) Sales 2021 20 514 M - - Net income 2021 507 M - - Net Debt 2021 3 136 M - - P/E ratio 2021 36,3x Yield 2021 2,96% Capitalization 17 736 M 17 736 M - EV / Sales 2021 1,02x EV / Sales 2022 0,93x Nbr of Employees 55 000 Free-Float 65,8% Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 26 Average target price 26,80 $ Last Close Price 24,33 $ Spread / Highest target 60,3% Spread / Average Target 10,2% Spread / Lowest Target -28,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 16.69% 17 736 SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 36.10% 40 648 HALLIBURTON COMPANY 28.89% 21 185 NOV INC. 24.04% 6 712 DIALOG GROUP -5.22% 4 514 ANTERO MIDSTREAM CORPORATION 20.36% 4 512