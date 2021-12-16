Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baker Hughes to Provide CO2 Compression Equipment for Santos Moomba Carbon Capture & Storage Project in Australia

12/16/2021 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Baker Hughes will provide proven gas turbine and compressor technology
  • Moomba carbon capture and storage (CCS) project aims to be one of the largest in the world
  • CO2 to be stored permanently and safely in depleted natural gas reservoirs
  • Demonstrates key enabling technology required for future blue hydrogen production

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, has been awarded a contract with Santos, a leading natural gas producer in Australia, to supply turbomachinery equipment for the Moomba Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project (“Moomba CCS”). The project will serve a gas processing plant and permanently store 1.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually in depleted natural gas reservoirs in the onshore Cooper Basin in South Australia. Baker Hughes will provide gas turbine, compressor and heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) technologies to compress the carbon dioxide (CO2).

The contract follows a 35+ year history of Baker Hughes providing technology and services to Santos for its operations, including turbomachinery and offshore equipment and services. Moomba CCS further progresses the companies’ relationship as Santos evolves its own operations across the energy transition and leverages Baker Hughes’ comprehensive portfolio of carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) solutions. Specifically, Baker Hughes will provide PGT25+G4 aeroderivative gas turbine, MCL compressor, and BCL compressor technology, which will enable Santos to compress CO2 captured at Moomba CCS for transportation and subsequent injection for storage.

Baker Hughes’ broader CCUS portfolio features advanced turbomachinery, solvent-based state-of-the-art capture processes, well construction and management for CO2 storage, and advanced digital monitoring and industrial asset management solutions.

“This project exemplifies the range of solutions that energy and industrial companies are seeking across the energy transition and how collaboration is needed to lower emissions and enhance efficiencies from their operations,” said Rod Christie, executive vice president of Turbomachinery & Process Solutions at Baker Hughes. “Through our advanced turbomachinery technology, we are supporting Santos to decarbonize natural gas while providing an opportunity to utilize CO2 as a valuable input for producing reliable energy with advanced blue hydrogen.”

The contract for Baker Hughes’ technology lays a foundation for Santos’ future objectives of decarbonizing natural gas, lowering emissions and ultimately producing hydrogen fuel using stored CO2. A final investment decision on the Moomba CCS project was reached in November 2021.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions for energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
08:05aBaker Hughes to Provide CO2 Compression Equipment for Santos Moomba Carbon Capture & St..
BU
12/15November US Industrial Production Expected to Rise 0.6% as Manufacturing, Mining Gain
MT
12/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/14Akastor-Baker Hughes JV Secures $77 Million Contract to Deliver Pressure Control System
MT
12/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/10Energy Edges Up As Demand Fears Fade -- Energy Roundup
DJ
12/10US Oil Rig Count Rises by Four This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
12/10FIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
12/10Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
12/10U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for sixth time in seven weeks -Baker Hughes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 567 M - -
Net income 2021 -282 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -75,0x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 20 731 M 20 731 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 23,83 $
Average target price 29,43 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY15.49%20 731
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED35.91%41 111
HALLIBURTON COMPANY17.83%19 934
NOV INC.-4.01%5 149
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED18.83%4 534
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-29.57%3 244