    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
Baker Hughes to Provide Hydrogen-Ready Turbo-Compression Technology for Pipeline in Greece

03/31/2022 | 08:12am EDT
  • Turbines to power compressor upgrade on critical gas supply system
  • Contract award follows Baker Hughes installing the first hydrogen-blend gas turbine for a gas network in Italy
  • Hybrid hydrogen turbines support EU Hydrogen Strategy goals to accelerate the development of clean hydrogen, ensuring its role as a cornerstone of a climate-neutral energy system by 2050

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, has been awarded a contract by TERNA, the construction arm of GEK TERNA Group, to supply gas turbines and compressors that can run on a blend of natural gas and hydrogen for a new compression station of the Greek Natural Gas Transmission System. The compression station will serve domestic gas supply in Greece.

Baker Hughes will provide three compression trains for a total of three NovaLT12 hydrogen-ready gas turbines and three PCL compressors. For this project, the technology has been designed to support the compression station with the capability to transport up to 10% hydrogen. The station is expected to enter operation in 2024 and directly supports the EU’s Hydrogen Strategy goals to accelerate the development of clean hydrogen and ensure its role as a cornerstone of a climate-neutral energy system by 2050.

This latest order builds on Baker Hughes’ extensive experience in developing and supplying turbomachinery equipment to compress, transport and utilize hydrogen. In 2020, the company collaborated with energy infrastructure network provider Snam to introduce the NovaLT12 gas turbine for transporting hydrogen-gas blends within its pipeline network in Italy, marking the first time a hybrid hydrogen turbine was integrated into a natural gas pipeline system.

“Technology is a critical enabler of the energy transition, and our wide range of climate technology solutions helps customers to decarbonize their operations. In addition, this project will advance the understanding of what’s capable in a hydrogen economy and supports Europe’s energy transition goals,” said Rod Christie, executive vice president of Turbomachinery & Process Solutions at Baker Hughes. “Leveraging our strong foundation of technical expertise, Baker Hughes is proud to work with customers like TERNA to bring new energy frontiers forward in support of climate action, as well as helping to ensure critical natural gas and hydrogen supplies across Europe.”

Baker Hughes’ experience in the treatment of hydrogen began in 1962 with its first hydrogen compressor. Today, the company’s advanced technologies serve the entire hydrogen value chain, from production to transportation and utilization. The company’s portfolio includes advanced compressors, gas turbines, valves, centrifugal pumps, non-metallic pipes, hydrogen sensors, monitoring and diagnostics including inspection solutions for hydrogen embrittlement in production and storage, as well as clean, integrated power solutions to produce power with hydrogen and hydrogen blends. The design of the NovaLT12 allows for blends of between 5% and 100% hydrogen; the entire NovaLT family of gas turbines is 100% designed and manufactured in Baker Hughes plants in Italy.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions for energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 261 M - -
Net income 2022 1 193 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 643 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 35 607 M 35 607 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 87,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 37,35 $
Average target price 35,80 $
Spread / Average Target -4,14%
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Clarence Peter Cazalot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY55.24%35 607
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED42.34%59 237
HALLIBURTON COMPANY68.43%34 613
NOV INC.46.42%7 790
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-9.90%4 228
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD3.44%3 629