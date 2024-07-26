Shares of energy companies rose slightly as traders awaited earnings in the sector.

Exxon Mobil ticked down, while Chevron rose ahead of earnings next week.

Oil futures fell for the third straight week amid expectations of a ceasefire deal in the wake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, D.C.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by five this week to 482, the first increase in 10 weeks, according to the latest tally from oil services company Baker Hughes.

