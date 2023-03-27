Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-24 pm EDT
27.02 USD   +1.08%
12:08aOil markets steady as investors weigh banking crisis, Russia
RE
03/26Oil prices climb in relief rally as banking concerns ease
RE
03/24US Oil Rig Count Rises by Four This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil markets steady as investors weigh banking crisis, Russia

03/27/2023 | 12:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 27 (Reuters) - Oil prices stabilised in Asian trade on Monday as investors sought cues from broader financial markets, while comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin over the weekend ratcheted up geopolitical tensions in Europe.

Brent crude futures held unchanged at $74.99 a barrel at 0357 GMT after hitting a session high of $75.64. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.29 a barrel, up 3 cents, after rising to $69.92 earlier in the session.

Brent rose 2.8% last week, while WTI rebounded 3.8% as jitters in the banking sector eased.

Oil markets are closely watching the sentiment in financial market, while oil fundamentals remain sidelined, said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

"Expect most price action in Brent and WTI futures to occur during the Europe and U.S. trading hours, marked by plenty of intraday volatility," Hari said.

"A strong rebound is not on the cards until the (banking) crisis dissipates fully, which could take days, if not weeks," she added.

Keeping a lid on oil's gains, the dollar was firm on Monday as investors assessed regulators' moves to rein in jitters in the global banking system.

A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies and tends to weigh on demand for oil.

Prices drew some support from President Vladimir Putin comments that he will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, escalating geopolitical tensions in Europe over Ukraine.

NATO criticised Putin on Sunday for what it called his "dangerous and irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Moscow was very close to achieving its target of cutting crude output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to around 9.5 million bpd.

Despite lowering output, Russia is expected to maintain crude oil exports by cutting refinery output in April, data from industry sources and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

Exports of Russian oil products have to date been more affected than crude exports by a recent European Union embargo, with tonnes of diesel stuck on ships awaiting buyers.

Analysts said Russian crude inventories have been rising since September last year, and the country would likely want to avoid further stockbuilds during refinery maintenance season from March to June.

"If Russia wants to draw down the inventories that it has built, output cuts may need to be extended beyond June," analysts at FGE said in a note.

Meanwhile, in France, industrial action is disrupting refineries, reducing crude demand and fuel production.

Investors are also watching out for China's manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) to be releases later this week.

In the U.S., oil rigs rose four to 593 last week, up for the first time in six weeks, while gas rigs held steady at 162, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in a report on Friday. (Reporting by Mohi Narayan in New Delhi and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.08% 27.02 Delayed Quote.-8.50%
BRENT OIL -0.53% 74.53 Delayed Quote.-12.14%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.00% 1.2242 Delayed Quote.1.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.72844 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 1.07702 Delayed Quote.1.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012149 Delayed Quote.0.59%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.60% 5778.55 Real-time Quote.4.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.03% 0.6205 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.01% 634.8943 Real-time Quote.-13.18%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.06% 379.8092 Real-time Quote.-13.71%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.62% 76.73 Delayed Quote.5.63%
WTI -0.43% 69.326 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
12:08aOil markets steady as investors weigh banking crisis, Russia
RE
03/26Oil prices climb in relief rally as banking concerns ease
RE
03/24US Oil Rig Count Rises by Four This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03/24U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
03/24U.s. drillers add oil and natgas rigs for second week in a row -…
RE
03/24Lingering Banking Fears Weigh on Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Friday
MT
03/24Bank Jitters Depress Wall Street Pre-Bell; Asia Off, Europe Down
MT
03/24Equity Futures Slump Pre-Bell as Global Banking System Concerns Persist; Asia, Europe D..
MT
03/23US Economic Calendar for Friday
MT
03/17US Oil Rig Count Drops by One This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 917 M - -
Net income 2023 1 518 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 2,80%
Capitalization 27 323 M 27 323 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 27,02 $
Average target price 36,58 $
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-8.50%27 323
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-16.63%63 628
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-24.78%26 762
NOV INC.-17.42%6 792
TECHNIPFMC PLC2.63%5 521
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED10.76%4 722
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer