    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Oil prices climb as demand outlook improves, supplies tighten

06/14/2021 | 01:46am EDT
Oil tanker is seen at a crude oil terminal in Ningbo Zhoushan port

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, extending three weeks of gains that have been underpinned by an improved outlook for fuel demand as increased COVID-19 vaccinations help lift travel curbs, along with tightness in supply.

Brent crude was up 33 cents, or 0.5%, at $73.02 by 0455 GMT. It earlier rose to $73.12, the highest since May 2019, having gained 1.1% last week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained 31 cents, or 0.4%, to stand at $71.22 a barrel, earlier reaching $71.32, the highest since October 2018. The contract rose 1.9% on the week.

Motor vehicle traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels in North America and much of Europe, and more planes are in the air as anti-coronavirus lockdowns and other restrictions are being eased, driving three weeks of increases for the oil benchmarks.

"In the short term the oil market may be volatile with frequent pull-backs as crude prices are beginning to struggle as demand in Europe and India faces headwinds," said Avtar Sandu, senior manager commodities at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"The major trend is, however, still intact and deep pullbacks would provide opportunities for buying the dips," he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, known as OPEC+, need to increase output to meet recovering demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Friday.

The OPEC+ group has been restraining production to support prices after the pandemic wiped out demand in 2020, maintaining strong compliance with agreed targets in May.

"OPEC+ needs to open the taps to keep the world oil markets adequately supplied," the IEA said.

Goldman Sachs said last week it expects Brent to rise to $80 per barrel this summer as the rollout of inoculations boosts economic activity around the world.

U.S. oil rigs in operation rose by six to 365, the highest since April 2020, energy services company Baker Hughes Co said in its weekly report.

It was the biggest weekly increase of oil rigs in a month, as drilling companies sought to benefit from rising demand.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Aaron Sheldrick


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 563 M - -
Net income 2021 123 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 121x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 20 050 M 20 050 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 27,70 $
Last Close Price 25,91 $
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY24.27%20 050
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED59.83%48 788
HALLIBURTON COMPANY27.14%21 380
NOV INC.23.31%6 614
TECHNIPFMC PLC7.77%4 565
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED13.81%4 321