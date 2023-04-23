Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
29.66 USD   -1.43%
04/23Oil prices slide on uncertainty over global economic outlook, rate hikes
RE
04/21US Oil Rig Count Rises by Three This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
04/21US drillers add oil and gas rigs for first week in four - Baker Hughes
RE
Oil prices slide on uncertainty over global economic outlook, rate hikes

04/23/2023 | 09:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand outweighed support from the prospect of tighter supplies on OPEC+ supply cuts.

Brent crude slipped 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.18 a barrel by 0045 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $77.39 a barrel, down 48 cents, also 0.6% lower.

Both contracts fell more than 5% last week, their first weekly drop in five, as U.S. implied gasoline demand fell from a year ago, fuelling worries of a recession at the world's top oil consumer.

Weak U.S. economic data and disappointing corporate earnings from the tech sector sparked growth concerns and risk aversion among investors, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. The stabilising U.S. dollar and climbing bond yields are also pressurising commodity markets, she added.

Central banks from the United States to Britain and Europe are all expected to raise interest rates when they meet in the first week of May, seeking to tackle stubbornly high inflation.

China's bumpy economic recovery post COVID-19 also clouded its oil demand outlook, although Chinese customs data showed on Friday that the world's top crude importer brought in record volumes in March. China's imports from top suppliers Russia and Saudi Arabia topped 2 million barrels per day (bpd) each.

Still, refining margins in Asia have weakened on record production from top refiners China and India, curbing the region's appetite for Middle East supplies loading in June.

Nevertheless, analysts and traders remained bullish about China's fuel demand recovery towards the second half of 2023 and as additional supply cuts planned by OPEC+ - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers including Russia - from May could tighten markets.

"China's oil demand recovery is expected to more than offset the slowdown in OECD demand in the near term, while sanctions and supply constraints add upside risk to prices," analysts at the National Australia Bank said, adding that Brent could rise to $92 a barrel by the end of the second quarter.

In the United States, energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in four weeks, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said. [RIG/U]

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.43% 29.66 Delayed Quote.0.44%
BRENT OIL -0.73% 80.7 Delayed Quote.-6.05%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.24% 5960.13 Real-time Quote.6.93%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.56% 28.93 Delayed Quote.-4.29%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.91% 686.8944 Real-time Quote.-5.18%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.29% 111.2932 Real-time Quote.-46.19%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 81.876 Delayed Quote.11.88%
WTI -0.72% 77.114 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 131 M - -
Net income 2023 1 763 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 663 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 30 027 M 30 027 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 29,66 $
Average target price 36,16 $
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.44%30 027
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-6.85%70 965
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-15.12%30 156
NOV INC.-12.49%7 197
TECHNIPFMC PLC6.81%5 746
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED25.69%5 339
