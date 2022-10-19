Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes posts loss on charges

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co posted a
quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year ago,
hit by $230 million in restructuring and impairment charges
related to the oilfield services provider's latest
reorganization.
The company during the quarter said it would simplify its
organizational structure into two business units from four.
Net loss attributable to the company was $17 million, or 2
cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared
with a profit of $8 million, or 1 cent per share, a year
earlier.
"The macro outlook has grown increasingly uncertain as the
global economy is dealing with strong inflationary pressures, a
rising interest rate environment, and sizeable fluctuations in
global currencies" said Lorenzo Simonelli, the chief executive
officer of Baker Hughes.
On an adjusted basis the company posted a profit of $264
million, up from $141 million a year earlier.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)