  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Baker Hughes Company
  News
  Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:16 2022-10-19 am EDT
24.98 USD   +3.31%
07:28aBaker Hughes Reports Higher Q3 Earnings, Revenue; Shares Climb Premarket
MT
07:17aOilfield services provider Baker Hughes posts loss on charges
RE
07:16aBaker Hughes : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes posts loss on charges

10/19/2022 | 07:17am EDT
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared with a profit a year ago, hit by $230 million in restructuring and impairment charges related to the oilfield services provider's latest reorganization.

The company during the quarter said it would simplify its organizational structure into two business units from four.

Net loss attributable to the company was $17 million, or 2 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $8 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

"The macro outlook has grown increasingly uncertain as the global economy is dealing with strong inflationary pressures, a rising interest rate environment, and sizeable fluctuations in global currencies" said Lorenzo Simonelli, the chief executive officer of Baker Hughes.

On an adjusted basis the company posted a profit of $264 million, up from $141 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 513 M - -
Net income 2022 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -160x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 24 464 M 24 464 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 24,18 $
Average target price 33,19 $
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.50%24 464
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED44.77%61 328
HALLIBURTON COMPANY31.13%27 626
NOV INC.33.43%7 102
TECHNIPFMC PLC59.80%4 296
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED2.05%4 221