  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:28:27 2023-01-25 pm EST
30.49 USD   +1.11%
12:08pSLB warns of business risks from Western sanctions as Russia revenue rises
RE
11:26aCitigroup Adjusts Price Target on Baker Hughes to $40 From $36, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08:31aBaker Hughes 2023 Energy Transition Pulse : Confidence To Hit Net-Zero Emissions Goals Stable Despite Energy Trilemma
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SLB warns of business risks from Western sanctions as Russia revenue rises

01/25/2023 | 12:08pm EST
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services firm SLB on Wednesday warned of business risks associated with additional sanctions on Russia, even as its revenue there continued to grow, according to a regulatory filing.

SLB boosted its business in Russia last year, as oil prices surged and rivals fled following Western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Russia represented 6% of SLB's full-year 2022 revenue, or $1.69 billion, the company said in an annual filing.

Russia accounted for 5% of total company revenues in the quarter before Moscow invaded Ukraine, according to a previous company filing. It began disclosing more details around Russian revenue and assets following the war.

The Curacao-domiciled company, which suspended new investments and technology deployment in Russia last March, said it continued to "actively monitor the dynamic situation in Ukraine and applicable laws, sanctions and trade control restrictions resulting from the conflict," according to the filing.

It continued to work for Russian energy companies including Lukoil, Rosneft , Gazprom as rivals Halliburton and Baker Hughes exited or sold off their operations.

SLB said the carrying value of its net assets in Russia totaled roughly $700 million at the end of 2022, down from $900 million at the end of the third quarter 2022. It closed out the year with $300 million in receivables, down from $400 million in third quarter.

The oilfield company also said it had roughly $1 billion in unpaid bills related to Mexico, according to the filing. It said the receivables, from its primary customer in Mexico that was not identified, were not in dispute. It has not historically experienced any material write-offs resulting from uncollected bills from this firm, it said.

SLB did not immediately respond to an email seeking more detail on the filing. (Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Anna Driver)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.03% 30.445 Delayed Quote.3.59%
BRENT OIL 0.07% 86.52 Delayed Quote.2.49%
GAZPROM 0.04% 198 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LUKOIL -1.14% 3911 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.19% 69.5806 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
WTI 0.81% 80.785 Delayed Quote.1.43%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 331 M - -
Net income 2022 -395 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -74,2x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 30 331 M 30 331 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 30,15 $
Average target price 35,12 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.59%30 331
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED3.76%78 767
HALLIBURTON COMPANY1.25%36 177
NOV INC.12.02%9 192
TECHNIPFMC PLC8.12%5 884
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED5.90%4 571