Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
29.09 USD   +0.76%
01:00pSchlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton will not apply for new Kurdistan projects -Iraqi oil ministry
RE
07/01US Oil Rig Count Rises by One This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
07/01Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton will not apply for new Kurdistan projects -Iraqi oil ministry

07/04/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 4 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil ministry on Monday said that Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Halliburton will not apply for new energy projects in Iraq's Kurdistan region after a federal supreme court ruling.

The three companies are in the process of liquidating and closing their existing tenders and contracts in the semi-autonomous region, the ministry's statement said.

Iraq's federal supreme court in February deemed an oil and gas law regulating the industry in Kurdistan to be unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over crude supplies.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 0.76% 29.09 Delayed Quote.20.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.27% 113.77 Delayed Quote.42.80%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED -0.31% 35.65 Delayed Quote.19.03%
WTI 2.06% 110.42 Delayed Quote.43.97%
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
01:00pSchlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton will not apply for new Kurdistan projects -Iraq..
RE
07/01US Oil Rig Count Rises by One This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
07/01Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
07/01FIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
07/01U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time in five weeks - Baker Hughes
RE
07/01Stocks Point to Weaker Session as Futures Slip Pre-Bell; Europe, Asia Retreat
MT
07/01Wall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Soft, Asia Down
MT
07/01Oil rises more than 2% as supply outages outweigh recession fears
RE
06/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slide Wednesday Amid Lower Commodity Prices
MT
06/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Retreating in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 102 M - -
Net income 2022 1 041 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 28 641 M 28 641 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 29,09 $
Average target price 40,12 $
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY20.91%28 641
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED19.03%50 390
HALLIBURTON COMPANY37.43%28 349
NOV INC.24.72%6 638
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-11.95%3 899
TECHNIPFMC PLC12.16%3 029