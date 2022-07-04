Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton will not apply for new Kurdistan projects -Iraqi oil ministry

July 4 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil ministry on Monday said that
Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Halliburton
will not apply for new energy projects in Iraq's
Kurdistan region after a federal supreme court ruling.
The three companies are in the process of liquidating and
closing their existing tenders and contracts in the
semi-autonomous region, the ministry's statement said.
Iraq's federal supreme court in February deemed an oil and
gas law regulating the industry in Kurdistan to be
unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over
crude supplies.
(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed
Editing by David Goodman
)