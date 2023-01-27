Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:52:32 2023-01-27 pm EST
31.19 USD   -1.93%
01:07pU.S. drillers leave oil and gas rigs unchanged - Baker Hughes
RE
01:07pU.s. drillers add natgas rigs last week to highest since septemb…
RE
01:06pU.s. drillers cut oil rigs last week to lowest since october - b…
RE
U.S. DRILLERS ADD NATGAS RIGS LAST WEEK TO HIGHEST SINCE SEPTEMB…

01/27/2023 | 01:07pm EST
U.S. DRILLERS ADD NATGAS RIGS LAST WEEK TO HIGHEST SINCE SEPTEMBER- BAKER HUGHES


© Reuters 2023
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
08:00aDisappointing Tech Earnings, Outlook Weigh on Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre..
MT
07:17aUS Futures Track Lower Pre-Bell Following Intel's Quarterly Miss; Europe, Asia Gain
MT
06:29aTech Uncertainties Dent Wall Street Pre-Bell; Europe Flat, Asia Up
MT
01/26US Economic Calendar for Friday
MT
01/26Barclays Raises Baker Hughes' Price Target to $42 From $38, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 331 M - -
Net income 2022 -395 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -78,3x
Yield 2022 2,27%
Capitalization 31 991 M 31 991 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 31,80 $
Average target price 35,53 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY4.98%31 991
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED7.50%81 607
HALLIBURTON COMPANY4.19%37 230
NOV INC.18.72%9 742
TECHNIPFMC PLC14.11%6 210
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED5.90%4 571