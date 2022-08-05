Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:16 2022-08-05 pm EDT
24.20 USD   +2.05%
07:42aFriday's US Agenda
MT
07:28aWall Street Futures Mixed Premarket, Europe Down, Asia Up
MT
07:04aWall Street Mixed Pre-Bell, Europe Down, Asia Up
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. NATGAS DRILLING RIG COUNT UP FOUR TO 161 IN WEEK TO AUG 5 -…

08/05/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. NATGAS DRILLING RIG COUNT UP FOUR TO 161 IN WEEK TO AUG 5 - BAKER HUGHES


© Reuters 2022
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
07:42aFriday's US Agenda
MT
07:28aWall Street Futures Mixed Premarket, Europe Down, Asia Up
MT
07:04aWall Street Mixed Pre-Bell, Europe Down, Asia Up
MT
08/04Oil prices set to end week near multi-month lows on recession fears
RE
08/04European Commission Approves Joint Control Over Baker Petrolite
MT
08/03BAKER HUGHES CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
08/02Baker Hughes Foundation Awards $60,000 to Red Cross in Europe for Wildfire Disaster Rel..
AQ
08/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Lower in Late Monday Trading Despite Some Recovery
MT
08/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Prices Sharply Lower in Midday Trading
MT
08/01SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 764 M - -
Net income 2022 -132 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -243x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 23 989 M 23 989 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 23,71 $
Average target price 35,51 $
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-1.45%23 989
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED13.36%48 018
HALLIBURTON COMPANY19.24%24 732
NOV INC.27.75%6 799
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-15.02%3 750
TECHNIPFMC PLC34.63%3 604