News
Summary
BKR
US05722G1004
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
(BKR)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
01:16 2022-08-05 pm EDT
24.20
USD
+2.05%
07:42a
Friday's US Agenda
MT
07:28a
Wall Street Futures Mixed Premarket, Europe Down, Asia Up
MT
07:04a
Wall Street Mixed Pre-Bell, Europe Down, Asia Up
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
U.S. NATGAS DRILLING RIG COUNT UP FOUR TO 161 IN WEEK TO AUG 5
08/05/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
U.S. NATGAS DRILLING RIG COUNT UP FOUR TO 161 IN WEEK TO AUG 5 - BAKER HUGHES
© Reuters 2022
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
07:42a
Friday's US Agenda
MT
07:28a
Wall Street Futures Mixed Premarket, Europe Down, Asia Up
MT
07:04a
Wall Street Mixed Pre-Bell, Europe Down, Asia Up
MT
08/04
Oil prices set to end week near multi-month lows on recession fears
RE
08/04
European Commission Approves Joint Control Over Baker Petrolite
MT
08/03
BAKER HUGHES CO
: Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
08/02
Baker Hughes Foundation Awards $60,000 to Red Cross in Europe for Wildfire Disaster Rel..
AQ
08/01
SECTOR UPDATE
: Energy Stocks Lower in Late Monday Trading Despite Some Recovery
MT
08/01
SECTOR UPDATE
: Energy Stocks, Crude Prices Sharply Lower in Midday Trading
MT
08/01
SECTOR UPDATE
: Energy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
07/21
JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Baker Hughes to $30 From $35, Maintains Neutral Ratin..
MT
07/21
Goldman Sachs Lowers Price Target for Baker Hughes to $31 From $32, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
07/21
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Baker Hughes' Price Target to $33 From $35, Reiterates Overweigh..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
21 764 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-132 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
3 187 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-243x
Yield 2022
3,03%
Capitalization
23 989 M
23 989 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,25x
EV / Sales 2023
1,07x
Nbr of Employees
55 000
Free-Float
94,8%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
23,71 $
Average target price
35,51 $
Spread / Average Target
49,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell
Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece
Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman
Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
-1.45%
23 989
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
13.36%
48 018
HALLIBURTON COMPANY
19.24%
24 732
NOV INC.
27.75%
6 799
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED
-15.02%
3 750
TECHNIPFMC PLC
34.63%
3 604
More Results
