Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. drillers add most oil rigs in a week since Feb 2018 -Baker Hughes

02/11/2022 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added the most oil rigs in four years as crude prices held near their highest since 2014, prompting drillers to seek more profit.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 22 in the week to Feb. 11, in it biggest hike since February 2018. At 635, the count was now at its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

Baker Hughes said the total rig count was up 238, or 60%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs rose 19 to 516 this week, their highest since April 2020, while gas rigs rose two to 118, their highest since January 2020.

More than half of U.S. oil rigs are in the Permian shale in West Texas and eastern New Mexico where total units this week jumped by seven to 301, the most since April 2020. That was the biggest weekly increase in the basin since January 2021.

U.S. crude futures traded around $92 per barrel, close to their highest since 2014.

With oil prices up about 23% so far this year after soaring 55% in 2021, the combined rig count has climbed for a record 18 months in a row.

However, analysts noted U.S. production in 2021 slipped as many energy firms focused more on returning money to investors rather than boosting output.

Production is still off the 2019 record high of 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd), and is expected to rise from 11.2 million bpd in 2021 to 12.0 million bpd in 2022 and 12.6 million bpd in 2023, according to government projections.

U.S. financial services firm Cowen & Co said the independent exploration and production (E&P) companies it tracks plan to boost spending by about 25% in 2022 versus 2021 after increasing spending about 4% in 2021 versus 2020.

That follows a drop in capital expenditures of roughly 48% in 2020 and 12% in 2019. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5.36% 28.81 Delayed Quote.14.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.11% 94.68 Delayed Quote.17.35%
WTI 3.55% 93.559 Delayed Quote.19.46%
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
01:40pU.S. drillers add most oil rigs in a week since Feb 2018 -Baker Hughes
RE
01:05pU.S. drillers add most oil rigs in a week since Feb 2018 -Baker Hughes
RE
06:05aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Down, Asia Off
MT
04:44aHenry Hub Spot Gas Prices Down Week Over Week Along With International Gas Prices, EIA ..
MT
02/10Invictus Energy Awards Well Services Contract for Zimbabwe Project to Baker Hughes; Sha..
MT
02/10Friday's US, Global Agenda
MT
02/10Invictus Energy Limited Awards Well Services Contract to Baker Hughes
CI
02/04US Oil Rig Count Rises by Two This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
02/04FIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
02/04Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 530 M - -
Net income 2021 -293 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -81,2x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 24 943 M 24 943 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 27,44 $
Average target price 32,47 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Clarence Peter Cazalot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY14.92%24 943
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED31.55%54 970
HALLIBURTON COMPANY42.76%29 123
NOV INC.20.66%6 388
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED1.71%4 767
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD6.49%3 766