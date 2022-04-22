U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week -Baker Hughes

April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil
and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row as high prices
and prodding by the government prompts drillers to return to the
wellpad.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose two to 695 in the week to April 22, its highest
since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the U.S. government
has asked drillers to produce more oil and gas to help allies
wean themselves off Russian energy.
U.S. oil rigs rose one to 549 this week, their highest since
April 2020, while gas rigs also gained to 144, matching a number
last touched in early October 2019.
Even though the rig count has climbed for a record 20 months
in a row through March, weekly increases have mostly been in
single digits and oil production is still far below pre-pandemic
record levels as many companies focus more on returning money to
investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.
U.S. crude production was on track to rise from 11.2 million
barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 12.0 million bpd in 2022 and
13.0 million bpd in 2023, according to federal energy data. That
compares with a record 12.3 million bpd in 2019.
Top oilfield service firms, including Baker Hughes,
Schlumberger, and Halliburton Co posted stronger
year-over-year first quarter profits and forecast higher margins
this year as activity recovers after the coronavirus pandemic.
Oil prices climbed to their highest in more
than a decade during the quarter as Russia's invasion of Ukraine
upended global supply dynamics.
With U.S. crude prices up about 36% so far this year after
soaring 55% in 2021, a growing number of energy firms said they
plan to boost spending for a second year in a row in 2022 after
cutting drilling and completion expenditures in 2019 and 2020.
The 2021 spending increase, however, was small and much of
it went toward completing wells drilled in the past, known in
the industry as drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells.
Analysts said the industry must drill new wells going
forward because the number of DUCs available was dropping fast.
