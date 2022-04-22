Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 02:00:17 pm EDT
32.72 USD   -0.59%
01:24pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week -Baker Hughes
RE
01:01pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
08:06aWall Street Leans Back Premarket; Futures Red, Europe Lower, Asia Off
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week -Baker Hughes

04/22/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row as high prices and prodding by the government prompts drillers to return to the wellpad.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 695 in the week to April 22, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the U.S. government has asked drillers to produce more oil and gas to help allies wean themselves off Russian energy.

U.S. oil rigs rose one to 549 this week, their highest since April 2020, while gas rigs also gained to 144, matching a number last touched in early October 2019.

Even though the rig count has climbed for a record 20 months in a row through March, weekly increases have mostly been in single digits and oil production is still far below pre-pandemic record levels as many companies focus more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.

U.S. crude production was on track to rise from 11.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 12.0 million bpd in 2022 and 13.0 million bpd in 2023, according to federal energy data. That compares with a record 12.3 million bpd in 2019.

Top oilfield service firms, including Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, and Halliburton Co posted stronger year-over-year first quarter profits and forecast higher margins this year as activity recovers after the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil prices climbed to their highest in more than a decade during the quarter as Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global supply dynamics.

With U.S. crude prices up about 36% so far this year after soaring 55% in 2021, a growing number of energy firms said they plan to boost spending for a second year in a row in 2022 after cutting drilling and completion expenditures in 2019 and 2020.

The 2021 spending increase, however, was small and much of it went toward completing wells drilled in the past, known in the industry as drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells.

Analysts said the industry must drill new wells going forward because the number of DUCs available was dropping fast. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru, Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.09% 32.89 Delayed Quote.36.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.72% 106.58 Delayed Quote.39.19%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.55% 317.1177 Real-time Quote.90.24%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 4.72% 42.57 Delayed Quote.42.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.46% 76.45 Delayed Quote.9.76%
WTI -1.88% 101.898 Delayed Quote.35.72%
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
01:24pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week -Baker Hughes
RE
01:01pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
08:06aWall Street Leans Back Premarket; Futures Red, Europe Lower, Asia Off
MT
07:16aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Lower, Asia Off
MT
04/21Susquehanna Trims Baker Hughes Price Target to $41 From $42, Maintains Positive Rating
MT
04/21RBC Cuts Price Target on Baker Hughes to $41 From $43, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
04/20BAKER HUGHES CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
04/20BAKER HUGHES : First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Prepared Remarks
PU
04/20IBM, Stride rise; Netflix, Baker Hughes fall
AQ
04/20SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Add to Afternoon Gains
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 203 M - -
Net income 2022 1 069 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 32 402 M 32 402 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 32,91 $
Average target price 39,28 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Clarence Peter Cazalot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY36.78%32 402
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED42.50%57 047
HALLIBURTON COMPANY70.31%35 077
NOV INC.43.54%7 640
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-12.29%3 845
TECHNIPFMC PLC40.54%3 762