  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/07 01:20:37 pm
25.925 USD   -0.10%
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth week in five -Baker Hughes
RE
07:40aFriday's US Agenda
MT
06:06aWall Street Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Slips, Asia Up
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth week in five -Baker Hughes

01/07/2022 | 01:02pm EST
Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms kicked off the new year by continuing to add oil and natural gas rigs this week after increasing the rig count in 2021 after two years of declines.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 588 in the week to Jan. 7, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

Even though the rig count has been rising for a record 17 months in a row, analysts noted production was still expected to ease in 2021 as some energy firms continue to focus more on returning money to investors rather than boosting output.

The total rig count was up 228 rigs, or 63%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs rose one to 481 this week, their highest since April 2020, while gas rigs rose one to 107, their highest since March 2020.

U.S. crude futures were trading below $79 per barrel on Friday, putting the contract on track to rise for a third week in a row for the first time since October.

But with oil prices up about 5% in the first week of the year after soaring 55% in 2021, a growing number of energy firms said they plan to raise spending for a second year in a row in 2022 after cutting drilling and completion expenditures in 2019 and 2020.

As a result, the combined count rose 235 last year after declines of 454 rigs in 2020 and 278 rigs in 2019.

The spending increase in 2021, however, was small and much of it went toward completing wells drilled in the past, known in the industry as drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells.

"Roughly 25% of recent well completions draw upon the non-renewable source of DUCs, implying a continued recovery in the rig count may be needed in 2022 to sustain recent well completion rates," analysts at EBW Analytics Group said in a note.

Looking forward, U.S. financial services firm Cowen & Co said the independent exploration and production (E&P) companies it tracks plan to boost spending by about 13% in 2022 versus 2021 after increasing spending about 4% in 2021 versus 2020.

That follows a drop in capital expenditures of roughly 48% in 2020 and 12% in 2019. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.12% 25.95 Delayed Quote.7.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.28% 81.72 Delayed Quote.2.94%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 4.14% 157.05 Delayed Quote.5.90%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.35% 181.8897 Delayed Quote.2.20%
WTI -0.81% 78.82 Delayed Quote.2.43%
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 558 M - -
Net income 2021 -285 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -81,1x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 22 576 M 22 576 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 75,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 25,95 $
Average target price 29,43 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY7.86%22 576
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED13.69%47 760
HALLIBURTON COMPANY11.98%22 924
NOV INC.9.00%5 771
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED1.02%4 714
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD1.91%3 571