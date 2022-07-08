Log in
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
2022-07-08
28.34 USD   -0.46%
01:04pBaker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:04pFIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth week in five - Baker Hughes
RE
U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth week in five - Baker Hughes

07/08/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for the fourth time in five weeks amid high crude prices although the growth in rigs has been small and crude production has been slow to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 752 in the week to July 8, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 273, or 57%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs rose two to 597 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs were unchanged at 153.

With oil prices up about 39% so far this year to about $104 a barrel after soaring 55% in 2021, the total rig count has grown for a record 23 months.

But weekly rig increases mostly have been in the single digits as many companies focus more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.

U.S. crude oil production slid in April to 11.6 million barrels per day (bpd), its lowest since February and still far below its record high of 12.3 million bpd in 2019, according to a monthly government report.

In contrast, monthly gross natural gas production rose to 107.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in April, its highest since December 2021. That compares with an all-time high of 108.2 bcfd in November 2021. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.70% 28.27 Delayed Quote.14.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.08% 106.75 Delayed Quote.28.08%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.40% 570.7331 Real-time Quote.31.01%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.41% 284.7926 Real-time Quote.47.72%
WTI 1.69% 104.416 Delayed Quote.30.39%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 071 M - -
Net income 2022 1 018 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 28 031 M 28 031 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 91,6%
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY14.30%28 031
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED9.28%48 595
HALLIBURTON COMPANY24.22%26 960
NOV INC.21.77%6 481
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-13.65%3 838
TECHNIPFMC PLC6.42%2 874