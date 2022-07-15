U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes

July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil
and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row, but only
incrementally as softening crude prices deter some drillers from
returning to the wellpad.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose four to 756 in the week to July 15, its highest
since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co
said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI>
Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 272, or
56%, over this time last year.
U.S. oil rigs rose two to 599 this week, their highest since
March 2020, while gas rigs were unchanged for a second week in a
row at 153.
Oil prices are up about 31% so far this year, soaring
during the first half of 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
in February added to supply concerns.
However, at about $98 a barrel on Friday, prices were set to
fall for a second straight week, after falling in June, the
first montly decline since November, due to recession concerns
that would lead to demand destruction.
Even though the total rig count was up for a record 23
months through June, weekly increases have mostly been in the
single digits and oil production is still below pre-pandemic
record levels as many companies focus more on returning money to
investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.
U.S. crude production was on track to rise from 11.2 million
barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 11.9 million bpd in 2022 and
12.8 million bpd in 2023, according to federal energy data. That
compares with a record 12.3 million bpd in 2019.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)