  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:20 2022-07-15 pm EDT
26.59 USD   +0.95%
01:14pBofA Securities Adjusts Baker Hughes Price Target to $35 From $44, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
07:21aEquities Eye Gains to Cap Week as Bank Earnings Continue; Europe Rises, Asia Mostly Slides
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes

07/15/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row, but only incrementally as softening crude prices deter some drillers from returning to the wellpad.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose four to 756 in the week to July 15, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 272, or 56%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs rose two to 599 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs were unchanged for a second week in a row at 153.

Oil prices are up about 31% so far this year, soaring during the first half of 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February added to supply concerns.

However, at about $98 a barrel on Friday, prices were set to fall for a second straight week, after falling in June, the first montly decline since November, due to recession concerns that would lead to demand destruction.

Even though the total rig count was up for a record 23 months through June, weekly increases have mostly been in the single digits and oil production is still below pre-pandemic record levels as many companies focus more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.

U.S. crude production was on track to rise from 11.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 11.9 million bpd in 2022 and 12.8 million bpd in 2023, according to federal energy data. That compares with a record 12.3 million bpd in 2019.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 0.70% 26.535 Delayed Quote.11.22%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.88% 101.88 Delayed Quote.27.50%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 5.36% 320.5357 Real-time Quote.77.19%
WTI 1.93% 98.525 Delayed Quote.27.22%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 058 M - -
Net income 2022 1 010 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 777 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 25 934 M 25 934 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 26,34 $
Average target price 39,01 $
Spread / Average Target 48,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY11.22%25 934
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED7.81%44 284
HALLIBURTON COMPANY23.74%24 660
NOV INC.4.06%5 538
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-17.41%3 641
TECHNIPFMC PLC-5.07%2 564