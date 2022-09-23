Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:29 2022-09-23 pm EDT
21.57 USD   -6.12%
01:04pBaker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:04pFIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:03pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes

09/23/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row even as the rig count was on track to fall for a second consecutive month as supply chain disruptions and inflation continue to roil production.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose one to 764 in the week to Sept. 23, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 243, or 47%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs rose three to 602 this week, while gas rigs fell two to 160.

The total rig count fell in August and was on track to fall again in September after rising for a record 24 months in a row.

Participants attending a Barclays conference this month anticipate oilfield inflation to remain a problem, with 68% surveyed in a poll suggesting costs will jump by 10% to 20% in 2023.

Slightly over half of survey respondents said they expect U.S. oil output to grow by 500,000 barrels per day to 700,000 bpd between the fourth quarter of this year and next.

That compares with government's forecast for a rise of about 800,000 bpd to 12.6 million bpd in 2023 from 11.8 million bpd this year. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -5.92% 21.6 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
BARCLAYS PLC -2.65% 161.86 Delayed Quote.-11.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.63% 86.1 Delayed Quote.15.96%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.71% 330.8831 Real-time Quote.96.35%
WTI -5.51% 78.867 Delayed Quote.10.81%
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
01:04pBaker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:04pFIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:03pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
01:02pU.s. oil & natgas rig count up one to 764 in week to sept 23 - b…
RE
07:52aWall Street Slips in Premarket; Europe Down, Asia Off
MT
07:12aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Sinks, Asia Lower
MT
09/20Baker Hughes Receives Price Target Cut to $35 From $36 From RBC, Noting Near-Term Headw..
MT
09/19Baker Hughes Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
AQ
09/19Crude Oil Prices Slide as Global Growth Fears Dampen Demand Outlook, OANDA Analysts Say
MT
09/18Oil prices climb on weak dollar, supply concerns
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 652 M - -
Net income 2022 -125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -190x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 23 240 M 23 240 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 22,97 $
Average target price 34,82 $
Spread / Average Target 51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-4.53%23 240
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED27.65%54 072
HALLIBURTON COMPANY17.71%24 415
NOV INC.22.51%6 521
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED2.05%4 294
TECHNIPFMC PLC51.35%4 052