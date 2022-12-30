U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second year in a row -Baker Hughes

Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms added oil and gas rigs for second year in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its report on Friday.

The number of gas and oil rigs were overall unchanged for the week, with oil rigs falling one and gas rigs rising by one, Baker Hughes said.

The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, was unchanged at 779 in the week to Dec. 30. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI> (Reporting by Seher Dareen and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chris Reese)