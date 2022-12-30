Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Baker Hughes Company
  News
  Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:01 2022-12-30 pm EST
29.21 USD   +0.09%
01:38pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second year in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
01:11pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second year in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
01:11pU.s. drillers add oil and gas rigs for ninth quarter in a row -…
RE
U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second year in a row -Baker Hughes

12/30/2022 | 01:38pm EST
Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms added oil and gas rigs for a second year in a row for the first time since 2018, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its report on Friday.

That puts the total rig count up to 779 rigs, or about 33% higher than this time last year, Baker Hughes said.

The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, was unchanged in the week to Dec. 30. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

U.S. oil rigs fell 1 to 621 this week, while gas rigs rose 1 to 156, their highest since the week ending Nov. 18.

For the month, the total rig count declined for the first time since August.

For the quarter, the total rig count rose for a ninth quarter in a row, the most since 2011.

U.S. oil futures were up about 5% so far this year after soaring 55% in 2021.

Even though several energy firms have boosted spending for a second year in a row in 2022 after cutting drilling and completion expenditures in 2019 and 2020, crude production has remained below record levels seen in 2019.

That's because many energy companies are focusing more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.

U.S. crude production was on track to rise from 11.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 11.87 million bpd in 2022 and 12.34 million bpd in 2023, according to

federal energy data

. That compares with a record 12.32 million bpd in 2019.

In addition, some analysts noted that energy firms did not use this year's increase in capital spending to boost production but instead spent the money on more expensive equipment and rising labor costs due to soaring inflation and supply disruptions. (Reporting by Seher Dareen and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 0.02% 29.19 Delayed Quote.18.66%
BHI CO., LTD. 0.62% 6490 End-of-day quote.57.52%
BRENT OIL 0.97% 84.46 Delayed Quote.7.34%
WTI 0.65% 79.155 Delayed Quote.4.25%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 341 M - -
Net income 2022 -395 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 525 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -72,7x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 29 223 M 29 223 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY18.66%29 223
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED75.63%75 026
HALLIBURTON COMPANY69.96%35 296
NOV INC.48.56%8 127
TECHNIPFMC PLC103.72%5 384
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-1.71%4 205