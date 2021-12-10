Log in
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/10 01:21:14 pm
25.085 USD   +0.86%
01:03pFIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:03pBaker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:02pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for sixth time in seven weeks -Baker Hughes
RE
U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for sixth time in seven weeks -Baker Hughes

12/10/2021 | 01:02pm EST
Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. drillers this week added oil and natural gas rigs for the sixth time in seven weeks as demand for energy keeps growing after last year's coronavirus demand destruction.

That rig count increase comes despite oil price declines in six of the past seven weeks.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose seven to 576 in the week to Dec. 10, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

The total rig count was still up 238, or 70%, over this time last year.

Oil rigs rose four to 471 this week, their highest since April 2020, while gas rigs rose three to 105, their highest March 2020.

U.S. crude futures were trading around $71 per barrel on Friday, putting the contract on track for its first increase in seven weeks.

Despite oil prices soaring about 47% this year, U.S. shale producers have not added to production, unlike during past periods of high prices. In part, investors have pressured oil companies to restrain drilling and return more of their profits to shareholders.

Scott Sheffield, chief executive of top U.S. shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co, this week said he worries oil prices could get too high and further roil markets after years of underinvestment in the sector.

Sheffield said Pioneer is holding firm on plans to grow its production by 5% in 2022, adding one to two rigs per year.

Data provider Enverus, which publishes its own rig count data, said that as of Dec. 8 Pioneer was the most active operator in the United States with 26 rigs.

Some energy firms have raised spending after cutting drilling and completion expenditures in 2019 and 2020. But much of that spending has gone to completing wells that were drilled in the past, known in the industry as DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells.

"Heavy reliance on the DUC well count is alarming as it is a finite short-term resource, and not one that is expected to support production long-term," analysts at Gelber and Associates said this week in a note.

U.S. oil production is expected to slide from 11.3 million barrels per day in 2020 to 11.2 million bpd in 2021 before rising to 11.9 million bpd in 2022, according to government projections. That compares with the all-time annual high of 12.3 million bpd in 2019. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 0.74% 25.065 Delayed Quote.19.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.16% 74.88 Delayed Quote.46.85%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY -1.36% 180.62 Delayed Quote.60.76%
WTI 1.35% 71.44 Delayed Quote.50.64%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 567 M - -
Net income 2021 -282 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -78,3x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 21 636 M 21 636 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 24,87 $
Average target price 29,43 $
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY19.66%21 636
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED42.28%42 949
HALLIBURTON COMPANY24.29%21 026
NOV INC.-1.53%5 282
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED21.76%4 606
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-28.99%3 305