U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for sixth time in seven weeks -Baker Hughes

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. drillers this week added oil and
natural gas rigs for the sixth time in seven weeks as demand for
energy keeps growing after last year's coronavirus demand
destruction.
That rig count increase comes despite oil price declines in
six of the past seven weeks.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose seven to 576 in the week to Dec. 10, its highest
since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co
said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI>
<RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>
The total rig count was still up 238, or 70%, over this time
last year.
Oil rigs rose four to 471 this week, their highest since
April 2020, while gas rigs rose three to 105, their highest
March 2020.
U.S. crude futures were trading around $71 per barrel
on Friday, putting the contract on track for its first increase
in seven weeks.
Despite oil prices soaring about 47% this year, U.S. shale
producers have not added to production, unlike during past
periods of high prices. In part, investors have pressured oil
companies to restrain drilling and return more of their profits
to shareholders.
Scott Sheffield, chief executive of top U.S. shale producer
Pioneer Natural Resources Co, this week said he worries
oil prices could get too high and further roil markets after
years of underinvestment in the sector.
Sheffield said Pioneer is holding firm on plans to grow its
production by 5% in 2022, adding one to two rigs per year.
Data provider Enverus, which publishes its own rig count
data, said that as of Dec. 8 Pioneer was the most active
operator in the United States with 26 rigs.
Some energy firms have raised spending after cutting
drilling and completion expenditures in 2019 and 2020. But much
of that spending has gone to completing wells that were drilled
in the past, known in the industry as DUC (drilled but
uncompleted) wells.
"Heavy reliance on the DUC well count is alarming as it is a
finite short-term resource, and not one that is expected to
support production long-term," analysts at Gelber and Associates
said this week in a note.
U.S. oil production is expected to slide from 11.3 million
barrels per day in 2020 to 11.2 million bpd in 2021 before
rising to 11.9 million bpd in 2022, according to government
projections. That compares with the all-time annual high of 12.3
million bpd in 2019.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)