U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in a row -Baker Hughes

April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms last week added oil
and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row as the federal
government seeks more production to help its allies wean
themselves off Russian oil and gas after Moscow invaded Ukraine
on Feb. 24.
The Kremlin calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military
operation."
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose 16 to 689 in the week to April 8, its highest since
March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in
its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI>
<RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>
Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 257 rigs,
or 59%, over this time last year.
U.S. oil rigs rose 13 to 546 this week, their highest since
April 2020, while gas rigs rose three to 141, their highest
since October 2019.
Even though the rig count has climbed for a record 20 months
in a row through March, weekly increases have mostly been in
single digits and oil production is still far below pre-pandemic
record levels as many companies focus more on returning money to
investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.
U.S. crude production was on track to rise from 11.2 million
barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 12.0 million bpd in 2022 and
13.0 million bpd in 2023, according to federal energy data. That
compares with a record 12.3 million bpd in 2019.
But with oil prices up about 29% so far this year after
soaring 55% in 2021, a growing number of energy firms said they
plan to boost spending for a second year in a row in 2022 after
cutting drilling and completion expenditures in 2019 and 2020.
The 2021 spending increase, however, was small and much of
it went toward completing wells drilled in the past, known in
the industry as drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells.
Analysts said the industry must drill new wells going
forward because the number of DUCs available was dropping fast.
"Drilled (but) uncompleted inventory is at historically low
levels," analysts at Mizuho, a bank, said in a note this week.
"We expect drilling activity to continue to increase slowly
in the Permian, while high prices incentivize continued drawdown
of already low (DUC) inventory," the Mizuho analysts said,
referring to the nation's biggest shale oil formation - the
Permian - located in West Texas and eastern New Mexico.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a recent
report that the number of DUCs left in the biggest shale basins
fell in February to just 4,372, their lowest since at least
December 2013.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Aurora Ellis)