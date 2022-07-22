U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for third week in a row - Baker Hughes

July 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. oil and natural gas rig count
this week rose for a third week in a row as high prices
encourage increased spending at the wellpad, boosting demand for
some oilfield services companies.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose two to 758 in the week to July 22, its highest
since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co
U.S. oil rigs were steady at 599 this week, while gas rigs
rose two to 155.
The world's largest oilfield service providers this week
posted mixed second quarter results, with Baker Hughes warning
that the demand outlook for the next 12 to 18 months was
"deteriorating," while Schlumberger NV posted an upbeat
outlook due to a boost in activity driven by stronger oil and
gas prices.
Global crude prices hovered above $100 per barrel last
quarter, fueled by tight supplies following Western sanctions on
Russia, a major producer, and as energy consumption returned to
near pre-pandemic levels.
Halliburton Co predicted "multiple years" of
increased activity, with spending gains in North America on
track to eclipse 35%, its chief executive said, adding its
hydraulic fracking equipment was sold out for the rest of the
year.
Oil output in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the
biggest U.S. shale oil basin, is due to rise to a record 5.445
million barrels per day in August, according to federal data.
U.S. financial services firm Cowen & Co said the independent
exploration and production (E&P) companies it tracks plan to
boost spending by about 30% in 2022 versus 2021 after increasing
spending about 4% in 2021 versus 2020.
That follows a drop in capital expenditures of roughly 48%
in 2020 and 12% in 2019.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)