U.S. drillers add oil & gas rigs for first time in three weeks - Baker Hughes

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil
and natural gas rigs for the first time in three weeks as
relatively high crude prices encouraged some firms to drill
more, mainly in the Permian Basin.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose four to 763 in the week to Sept. 16, its highest
since August, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said
in its closely followed report on Friday.
Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 251, or
49%, over this time last year.
U.S. oil rigs rose eight to 599 this week, while gas rigs
fell four to 162.
The biggest increase in rigs was in the Permian in Texas and
New Mexico, the biggest U.S. oilfield, which rose by three to
343 this week, the most since August.
After rising for a record 24 months in a row, the combined
rig count fell in August and was on track to fall again in
September due to supply chain issues, infrastructure constraints
and inflation, according to energy executives.
While oil output in the Permian is due to rise to a record
high in October nL1N30J1JR, all of the other regions are still
below their peaks - owing to higher costs and less advantageous
locations.
Morgan Stanley this week noted that U.S. oil output is up
about 520,000 barrels per day in the first half of the year,
which puts it on track to fall short of its estimate for growth
of 800,000 bpd - it now expects production to rise by 650,000 as
it points to slowed growth in rig counts.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)