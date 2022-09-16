Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:12 2022-09-16 pm EDT
23.78 USD   -2.28%
01:06pU.S. drillers add oil & gas rigs for first time in three weeks - Baker Hughes
RE
01:04pBaker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:03pFIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. drillers add oil & gas rigs for first time in three weeks - Baker Hughes

09/16/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in three weeks as relatively high crude prices encouraged some firms to drill more, mainly in the Permian Basin.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose four to 763 in the week to Sept. 16, its highest since August, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 251, or 49%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs rose eight to 599 this week, while gas rigs fell four to 162.

The biggest increase in rigs was in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest U.S. oilfield, which rose by three to 343 this week, the most since August.

After rising for a record 24 months in a row, the combined rig count fell in August and was on track to fall again in September due to supply chain issues, infrastructure constraints and inflation, according to energy executives.

While oil output in the Permian is due to rise to a record high in October nL1N30J1JR, all of the other regions are still below their peaks - owing to higher costs and less advantageous locations.

Morgan Stanley this week noted that U.S. oil output is up about 520,000 barrels per day in the first half of the year, which puts it on track to fall short of its estimate for growth of 800,000 bpd - it now expects production to rise by 650,000 as it points to slowed growth in rig counts.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -2.69% 23.675 Delayed Quote.1.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.12% 91.44 Delayed Quote.21.29%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.63% 86.89 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -5.00% 372.5068 Real-time Quote.123.22%
WTI 0.69% 85.26 Delayed Quote.12.28%
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
01:06pU.S. drillers add oil & gas rigs for first time in three weeks - Baker Hughes
RE
01:04pBaker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:03pFIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
12:05pU.S. GAS PRODUCERS STRUGGLE TO MEET : Kemp
RE
08:01aBaker Hughes Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast
GL
07:59aFriday's US Agenda
MT
07:29aWall Street Slips in Premarket; Europe Down, Asia Off
MT
07:04aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Down, Asia Off
MT
06:35aUS Natural Gas Rig Count Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Levels, EIA Reports
MT
04:38aAirbus sees helicopter lift-off on energy crisis, military spend
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 668 M - -
Net income 2022 -121 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -207x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 24 616 M 24 616 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 24,33 $
Average target price 34,86 $
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.12%24 616
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED34.36%56 052
HALLIBURTON COMPANY28.55%26 664
NOV INC.29.82%6 909
TECHNIPFMC PLC56.76%4 197
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-3.07%4 127