  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:24 2022-12-16 pm EST
28.15 USD   -3.06%
01:02pU.S. drillers cut most oil rigs since September - Baker Hughes
RE
08:15aRecession Fears Hit Exchange-Traded Funds, Stock Futures Pre-Bell Friday
MT
08:05aEquities Set to Extend US Selloff as Futures Slide Pre-Bell; Asia, Europe Retreat
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. drillers cut most oil rigs since September - Baker Hughes

12/16/2022 | 01:02pm EST
Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms cut oil rigs by the most this week since September, reducing the total oil and gas count for a second week in a row as crude prices remained negative for the year.

The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by four to 776 in the week to Dec. 16, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

Despite this week's rig decline, Baker Hughes said the total count was still up 197, or 34%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs fell five to 620 this week, their lowest in six weeks, while gas rigs rose one to 154.

U.S. oil futures were down about 1% so far this year after soaring 55% in 2021.

Oil output from the Permian shale basin, the biggest U.S. oilfield, is set to touch a record 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, but the increase is a third of September's pace, the

government forecast

this week.

Overall U.S. shale output is forecast to reach a record 9.3 million bpd in January, according to the data, up only 94,500 bpd over the prior month.

Gains slowed as some of the largest firms are warning of overworked oilfields and less productive new wells, as many companies focus more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.

Even though several energy firms have boosted spending for a second year in a row in 2022, some analysts noted that energy firms did not use the money this year to boost production but instead spent more on equipment and labor due to soaring inflation and supply disruptions.

U.S. crude production was on track to rise from 11.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 11.87 million bpd in 2022 and 12.34 million bpd in 2023, according to federal energy data. That compares with a record 12.32 million bpd in 2019. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -3.22% 28.1625 Delayed Quote.20.45%
BHI CO., LTD. -3.67% 6830 End-of-day quote.65.78%
BRENT OIL -2.92% 79.1 Delayed Quote.4.48%
WTI -2.39% 74.458 Delayed Quote.2.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 346 M - -
Net income 2022 -395 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -72,4x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 29 083 M 29 083 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 29,04 $
Average target price 33,45 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
