  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/31 02:08:06 pm
23.965 USD   +0.06%
01:53pUS Oil Rig Count Unchanged This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
01:39pU.S. energy firms add oil, gas rigs for record 17th month in a row- Baker Hughes
RE
01:06pFIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. energy firms add oil, gas rigs for record 17th month in a row- Baker Hughes

12/31/2021 | 01:05pm EST
Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a record 17 months in a row as higher prices lured some drillers back to the wellpad after last year's coronavirus-driven decline in demand.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, was unchanged at 586 in the week to Dec. 31, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

During December, the total rig count rose by 17.

For the year the count was up 235. That compares with a decrease of 454 rigs in 2020 and a decline of 278 rigs in 2019. (Reporting by Swati Verma and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.15% 23.925 Delayed Quote.16.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.59% 77.82 Delayed Quote.53.27%
WTI -1.47% 75.189 Delayed Quote.58.88%
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 20 549 M - -
Net income 2021 -293 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -70,9x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 20 836 M 20 836 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 23,95 $
Average target price 29,43 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Hartsock Chief Information Officer
Uwem Ukpong Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY16.40%20 836
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED35.82%41 827
HALLIBURTON COMPANY20.42%20 373
NOV INC.-1.60%5 278
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED21.76%4 642
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-24.35%3 526