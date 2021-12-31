U.S. energy firms add oil, gas rigs for record 17th month in a row- Baker Hughes

Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms added oil and natural
gas rigs for a record 17 months in a row as higher prices lured
some drillers back to the wellpad after last year's
coronavirus-driven decline in demand.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, was unchanged at 586 in the week to Dec. 31, energy
services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely
During December, the total rig count rose by 17. For the
quarter, the count was up 65, its fifth increase in a row.
For the year the count was up 235. That compares with a
decrease of 454 rigs in 2020 and a decline of 278 rigs in 2019.
Even though the rig count has been rising for a record 17
months in a row, analysts noted production was still expected to
ease as energy firms continue to focus more on returning money
to investors than boosting output.
That puts the total rig count up 235 rigs, or 67%, over this
time last year.
U.S. oil rigs were steady at 480 this week, while gas rigs
were also unchanged at 106.
U.S. crude futures were trading around $75 per barrel
on Friday, putting the contract on track for its best month
since February.
With oil prices up about 55% this year - the best yearly
performance since 2009 - some energy firms said they plan to
boost spending in 2021 and 2022 after cutting drilling and
completion expenditures in 2019 and 2020.
That spending increase, however, remains small and much of
the money was put toward completing wells that were drilled in
the past, known in the industry as DUC (drilled but uncompleted)
wells.
Most firms continue to focus on boosting cash flow, reducing
debt and increasing shareholder returns rather than adding
output.
U.S. oil production is expected to slide from 11.3 million
barrels per day (bpd) in 2020 to 11.2 million bpd in 2021 before
rising to 11.9 million bpd in 2022, according to government
projections. That compares with the all-time annual high of 12.3
million bpd in 2019.
