U.S. gas prices soar as Europe and Asia scramble for LNG: Kemp

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. gas prices have surged to the
highest level in real terms since the financial crisis in 2008
as strong demand for LNG from buyers in Europe and Asia puts
pressure on inventories.
Front-month futures for gas delivered to Henry Hub in
Louisiana are trading at almost $9 per million British thermal
units, up from just over $3 at the same point last year and less
than $3 in 2019.
Front-month futures have surged into a record backwardation
of almost $4 above futures for delivery one-year from now, as
traders anticipate inventories will remain under pressure
through the rest of the year.
Working gas stocks in underground storage are 335 billion
cubic feet or 18% below the pre-pandemic five-year seasonal
average for 2015-2019.
Inventories have remained low despite a fairly mild winter,
with population-weighted heating demand this winter in the Lower
48 states around 7% below the average.
Domestic gas production has recovered to its pre-pandemic
peak, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (https://tmsnrt.rs/3sjBf61).
But exports especially in the form of LNG have risen
sharply, which is keeping inventories low and putting upward
pressure on prices.
In recent months, LNG exports have been equivalent to 10-12%
of domestic dry gas production, up from around 4% in early 2019.
Exports have become a big enough share of the market they
have started to enforce a partial convergence with prices in
Europe and Asia.
U.S. gas supplies have tightened as Europe and Asia scramble
to buy LNG to refill their own depleted storage after last
winter and amid fears about a disruption of gas supplies from
Russia.
The rise in prices will enforce maximum fuel-switching among
power generators from gas to coal to conserve fuel stocks this
summer, with spot gas now uncompetitive against coal except for
peak generation.
More importantly, high prices have started to encourage more
gas-focused drilling, which should continue boosting output
through the end of the year and into 2023.
The number of rigs targeting gas-rich rock formations has
increased to 144, up from only 100 this time last year,
according to field services company Baker Hughes.
As the U.S. gas industry becomes more export-focused,
drilling rates, inventories and prices are all becoming more
responsive to conditions in Europe and Asia.
