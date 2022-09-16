U.S. gas producers struggle to meet demand: Kemp

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. shale drillers are
struggling to meet strong demand for gas from domestic
generators as well as customers in Europe and Asia scrambling
for replacement supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Working inventories in underground storage amounted to 2,771
billion cubic feet on Sept. 9, the second-lowest for the time of
year since 2010, according to data from U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA).
Storage has been below the pre-pandemic five-year average
continuously since late January and the deficit has shown no
sign of closing despite prices well above long-term averages.
Inventories are currently 398 billion cubic feet below the
pre-pandemic average, compared with a deficit of 316 bcf at the
start of the injection season on April 1 (“Weekly natural gas
storage report”, EIA, Sept. 15).
Electricity generation is on track for a record this year as
a result of the economy's recovery from the pandemic and
slightly above-average temperatures this summer (https://tmsnrt.rs/3ScGyyn).
U.S. generators are burning record volumes of gas because
coal-fired units have been retired and drought has limited
hydroelectric output in the western states.
Generators consumed 4,372 bcf in the first five months of
2022, the second-highest on record after January-May 2020
(“Monthly energy review”, EIA, Aug. 25).
Power producers’ gas combustion has been even stronger over
the summer months, setting a new daily record in July (“Daily
U.S. electricity generation from natural gas hit a record in
mid-July”, EIA, Aug. 23).
At the same time, exports are running at record rates as new
LNG liquefaction terminals meet soaring demand from importers in
Europe and Asia.
APPROACHING WINTER
Persistent scarcity has forced front-month futures prices up
to more than $8 per million British thermal units, more than
double the seasonal average for 2011-2020, and the highest after
adjusting for inflation since 2008.
In real terms, prices have been trading for most of the time
since late May in the 80-85th percentiles for all months since
1990, signalling a shortage of stocks and providing a strong
incentive for more production.
The one-year calendar spread has been trading in an extreme
backwardation of $2.50-$4.00 per million Btus (99th-100th
percentiles for all trading days since 2007) underscoring the
shortage of inventories.
The number of rigs drilling for gas has risen to 166, from
106 at the start of the year and a low of just 68 during the
pandemic’s first wave in 2020.
Oil rigs (likely to produce some associated gas) have
climbed to 591, from a pandemic low of 172, according to field
services company Baker Hughes.
As a result, gas production was up by around 4% in the
second quarter of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 but
it was not enough to meet strong domestic and foreign demand and
rebuild depleted inventories.
As a result, stocks are vulnerable in the event of a
late-season hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, a colder than
normal winter, or an ice storm in the key producing areas of
Texas.
In the last 10 years, the average winter drawdown has been
around 2,182 bcf with a range from 1,541 to 3,010 bcf, compared
with stocks of just 2,771 at present, with roughly two months’
more injections to go.
Even so, hedge funds and other money managers have become
progressively less bullish and even slightly bearish on gas
prices since April.
The combined position in the two major contracts on NYMEX
and ICE is equivalent to a net short position of 435 billion
cubic feet, a major reversal from a net long of 1,394 bcf in
early April.
With prices already well above the long-term average, many
portfolio managers are betting there is scope for them to
retreat if winter temperatures are close to normal and there are
no major output disruptions.
But the low level of inventories means there are few shock
absorbers; the system will quickly come under pressure if this
winter’s drawdown is towards the top end of the historic range
or exceeds it.
John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own
(Writing by John Kemp; Editing by Susan Fenton)