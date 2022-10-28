Advanced search
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:32 2022-10-28 pm EDT
27.24 USD   +0.76%
01:06pU.S. oil and gas rig count edges up in Oct as drilling steadies - Baker Hughes
RE
08:37aFriday's US Agenda
MT
07:37aStocks Set for Weaker Session as US Futures Retreat; Europe, Asia Drop
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. oil and gas rig count edges up in Oct as drilling steadies - Baker Hughes

10/28/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
Oct 28 (Reuters) -

U.S. oil and natural gas rigs fell this week, but edged up in October in the first monthly increase since July as drillers largely hold activity steady despite high energy prices and soaring profits.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell three to 768 in the week to Oct. 28, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

Despite this week's rig decline, Baker Hughes said the total count was still up 224, or 41%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs fell two to 610 this week, while gas rigs decreased one to 156, their lowest since July.

For the month, drillers added three rigs, after activating six oil rigs and cutting three gas rigs. That was the first monthly decrease in gas rigs since August 2021.

Oil companies booked billions of dollars in third quarter profits as prices for crude and natural gas hovered near record levels.

The U.S. president and lawmakers have criticized the big oil companies for not doing more to raise production more swiftly to offset rising costs for consumers.

Analysts do not expect producers to boost production by very much, at least in the near term.

"Fiscal discipline and returning cash to investors is now the battle cry of the producer group," said Robert Yawger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Some analysts noted that even when energy firms do boost their capital expenditures, it was not necessarily to increase production but instead was being spent on more expensive pipes and other equipment and rising labor costs due to soaring inflation and supply disruptions.

Analysts at Bank of America pointed to price increases of nearly 50% for rig day rates and 30% for fracking stages year-over-year through the second quarter, and over 300% for steel pipe since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Supply chain and oil field service bottlenecks have contributed to a material well cost inflation, dampening any interest in accelerating production growth," Bank of America said. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 0.87% 27.27 Delayed Quote.12.34%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.78% 36.14 Delayed Quote.-19.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.40% 93.3 Delayed Quote.20.70%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.78% 264.7252 Real-time Quote.57.40%
WTI -1.34% 87.414 Delayed Quote.17.57%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 363 M - -
Net income 2022 -396 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -67,4x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 27 070 M 27 070 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 27,03 $
Average target price 32,66 $
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY12.34%27 070
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED72.55%73 282
HALLIBURTON COMPANY59.51%32 935
NOV INC.66.94%8 885
TECHNIPFMC PLC75.84%4 708
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED1.37%4 178