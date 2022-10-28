U.S. oil and gas rig count edges up in Oct as drilling steadies - Baker Hughes

Oct 28 (Reuters) -
U.S. oil and natural gas rigs fell this week, but edged up
in October in the first monthly increase since July as drillers
largely hold activity steady despite high energy prices and
soaring profits.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, fell three to 768 in the week to Oct. 28, energy
services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely
Despite this week's rig decline, Baker Hughes said the total
count was still up 224, or 41%, over this time last year.
U.S. oil rigs fell two to 610 this week, while gas rigs
decreased one to 156, their lowest since July.
For the month, drillers added three rigs, after activating
six oil rigs and cutting three gas rigs. That was the first
monthly decrease in gas rigs since August 2021.
Oil companies booked billions of dollars in third quarter
profits as prices for crude and natural gas hovered near record
levels.
The U.S. president and lawmakers have criticized the big oil
companies for not doing more to raise production more swiftly to
offset rising costs for consumers.
Analysts do not expect producers to boost production by very
much, at least in the near term.
"Fiscal discipline and returning cash to investors is now
the battle cry of the producer group," said Robert Yawger,
executive director of energy futures at Mizuho.
Some analysts noted that even when energy firms do boost
their capital expenditures, it was not necessarily to increase
production but instead was being spent on more expensive pipes
and other equipment and rising labor costs due to soaring
inflation and supply disruptions.
Analysts at Bank of America pointed to price increases of
nearly 50% for rig day rates and 30% for fracking stages
year-over-year through the second quarter, and over 300% for
steel pipe since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Supply chain and oil field service bottlenecks have
contributed to a material well cost inflation, dampening any
interest in accelerating production growth," Bank of America
said.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)