  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
32.52 USD   +4.20%
U.S. oil and gas rig count holds steady this week -Baker Hughes

03/04/2022 | 01:02pm EST
March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week kept the oil and natural gas rig count unchanged even as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove crude prices to their highest since 2008, prompting drillers to search for more oil.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, held at 650 in the week to March 4, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

Baker Hughes said the total rig count was up 247, or 61%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs fell three to 519, their first weekly decline since January, while gas rigs rose three to 130, their highest since December 2019.

U.S. crude futures traded over $116 per barrel this week, their highest since September 2008, soaring over 25% since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion stoked global energy supply concerns.

"Despite oil prices being well over $100, rigs are not growing at a fast pace which means the energy market will be seeing higher oil prices throughout the rest of the year," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Even though the oil and gas rig count has climbed for a record 19 months in a row, the weekly increases have mostly been in single digits and oil production is still far from pre-pandemic record levels as many companies focus more on returning money to investors rather than boosting output.

U.S. crude production actually slipped for a second year in a row in 2021 to 11.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from its record 12.3 million bpd in 2019. Output is expected to rise to 12.0 million bpd in 2022 and 12.6 million bpd in 2023, according to federal energy data.

U.S. financial services firm Cowen & Co said the independent exploration and production (E&P) companies it tracks plan to boost spending by about 23% in 2022 versus 2021 after increasing spending about 4% in 2021 versus 2020.

That follows a drop in capital expenditures of roughly 48% in 2020 and 12% in 2019. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 3.99% 32.445 Delayed Quote.29.72%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.86% 114.5 Delayed Quote.47.08%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.51% 231.061 Delayed Quote.26.60%
WTI 2.91% 112.169 Delayed Quote.47.09%
