U.S. oil and gas rig count holds steady this week -Baker Hughes

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week kept the oil
and natural gas rig count unchanged even as Russia's invasion of
Ukraine drove crude prices to their highest since 2008,
prompting drillers to search for more oil.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, held at 650 in the week to March 4, energy services firm
Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on
Baker Hughes said the total rig count was up 247, or 61%,
over this time last year.
U.S. oil rigs fell three to 519, their first weekly decline
since January, while gas rigs rose three to 130, their highest
since December 2019.
U.S. crude futures traded over $116 per barrel this
week, their highest since September 2008, soaring over 25% since
Russia's Feb. 24 invasion stoked global energy supply concerns.
"Despite oil prices being well over $100, rigs are not
growing at a fast pace which means the energy market will be
seeing higher oil prices throughout the rest of the year," said
Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
Even though the oil and gas rig count has climbed for a
record 19 months in a row, the weekly increases have mostly been
in single digits and oil production is still far from
pre-pandemic record levels as many companies focus more on
returning money to investors rather than boosting output.
U.S. crude production actually slipped for a second year in
a row in 2021 to 11.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from its
record 12.3 million bpd in 2019. Output is expected to rise to
12.0 million bpd in 2022 and 12.6 million bpd in 2023, according
to federal energy data.
U.S. financial services firm Cowen & Co said the independent
exploration and production (E&P) companies it tracks plan to
boost spending by about 23% in 2022 versus 2021 after increasing
spending about 4% in 2021 versus 2020.
That follows a drop in capital expenditures of roughly 48%
in 2020 and 12% in 2019.
