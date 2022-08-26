U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time in 25 months - Baker Hughes

Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut the
number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time
in 25 months, even as oil prices remain relatively high.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, rose three to 765 in the week to Aug. 26, energy
services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely
For the month, the total oil and gas count was down two
rigs.
(Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru and
Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)