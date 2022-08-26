Log in
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
2022-08-26
25.96 USD   -2.61%
U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time in 25 months - Baker Hughes

08/26/2022 | 01:13pm EDT
Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time in 25 months, even as oil prices remain relatively high.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose three to 765 in the week to Aug. 26, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

For the month, the total oil and gas count was down two rigs. (Reporting by Kavya Guduru and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru and Scott DiSavino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -2.44% 26.02 Delayed Quote.10.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.14% 99.7 Delayed Quote.30.56%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.67% 434.1699 Real-time Quote.150.51%
WTI -0.59% 92.486 Delayed Quote.23.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 704 M - -
Net income 2022 -132 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -273x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 26 963 M 26 963 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 26,65 $
Average target price 35,32 $
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY10.76%26 963
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED34.12%56 816
HALLIBURTON COMPANY39.35%28 904
NOV INC.40.00%7 451
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-8.19%3 992
TECHNIPFMC PLC47.30%3 943