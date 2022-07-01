Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:10 2022-07-01 pm EDT
28.80 USD   -0.26%
01:06pBaker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:06pFIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:04pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time in five weeks - Baker Hughes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time in five weeks - Baker Hughes

07/01/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in five weeks even as crude production hit its highest in more than two years in response to tight worldwide supply and high prices.

The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by three to 750 in the week to July 1, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

Despite the fall, Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 275, or 58%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs rose one to 595 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs fell four to 153, in the biggest decline since August 2021.

Even though the total rig count was up for a record 23 months through June, weekly increases have mostly been in single digits as many companies focus more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.

But with oil prices up about 43% so far this year after soaring 55% in 2021 - and pressure from the government - a growing number of energy firms said they plan to boost spending for a second year in a row in 2022.

Oil production rose to 12.1 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, its highest since April 2020, though the weekly figures are volatile and considered less reliable than monthly data.

U.S. crude production was on track to rise from 11.2 million bpd in 2021 to 11.9 million bpd in 2022 and 13.0 million bpd in 2023, according to official forecasts. That compares with a record 12.3 million bpd in 2019. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.35% 28.74 Delayed Quote.23.15%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.47% 112.08 Delayed Quote.48.43%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.09% 264.772 Real-time Quote.74.21%
WTI 2.66% 108.968 Delayed Quote.45.61%
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
01:06pBaker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:06pFIRST OIL : Baker Hughes Rig Count
MT
01:04pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time in five weeks - Baker Hughes
RE
07:36aStocks Point to Weaker Session as Futures Slip Pre-Bell; Europe, Asia Retreat
MT
07:11aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Soft, Asia Down
MT
12:49aOil jumps nearly 3% as supply outages outweigh recession fears
RE
06/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slide Wednesday Amid Lower Commodity Prices
MT
06/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Retreating in Wednesday Trading
MT
06/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
06/29Tellurian Awards Baker Hughes Contract for Natural Gas Transmission Project
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 102 M - -
Net income 2022 1 041 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,5x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 28 425 M 28 425 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 28,87 $
Average target price 40,12 $
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY23.15%28 425
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED20.80%50 545
HALLIBURTON COMPANY40.71%28 286
NOV INC.24.80%6 642
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-12.29%3 915
TECHNIPFMC PLC13.68%3 070