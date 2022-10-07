Advanced search
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58 2022-10-07 pm EDT
23.24 USD   -2.13%
01:03pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time in four weeks - Baker Hughes
RE
08:05aUS Stocks Signal Mixed Session Ahead of Employment Situation Report; Europe Up, Asia Off
MT
07:07aWall Street Uneven Pre-Bell; Europe Up, Asia Off
MT
U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time in four weeks - Baker Hughes

10/07/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time in four weeks despite crude prices soaring to five-week highs after OPEC+'s decision to cut production.

The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by three to 762 in the week to Oct. 7, the lowest since early September, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

Oil rigs fell two to 602 this week, while gas rigs dropped one to 158.

Oil prices on Friday were trading at five-week highs after an

OPEC+ decision

this week to make its largest supply cut since 2020.

Energy executives, however,

told Reuters

that the big OPEC+ cut will not spur new U.S. oil and gas production due to constraints.

U.S. shale production, which recovered quickly after the 2016 price crash, now has more handicaps. Limited equipment and workers, a lack of capital, and pressure from investors to boost returns are dampening output.

In the

third quarter

, drillers added rigs for an eighth quarter in a row but the addition of 12 rigs was the smallest increase since September 2020. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -2.11% 23.275 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.10% 97.94 Delayed Quote.20.18%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.49% 321.8279 Real-time Quote.85.21%
WTI 3.74% 92.377 Delayed Quote.17.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 573 M - -
Net income 2022 -143 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -172x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 24 019 M 24 019 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 23,74 $
Average target price 33,45 $
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-1.33%24 019
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED38.80%60 097
HALLIBURTON COMPANY27.85%27 036
NOV INC.40.00%7 451
TECHNIPFMC PLC63.34%4 373
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-1.71%4 115