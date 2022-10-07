U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time in four weeks - Baker Hughes

Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut the
number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time
in four weeks despite crude prices soaring to five-week highs
after OPEC+'s decision to cut production.
The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future
output, fell by three to 762 in the week to Oct. 7, the lowest
since early September, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co
said in its closely followed report on Friday.
Oil rigs fell two to 602 this week, while gas rigs
dropped one to 158.
Oil prices on Friday were trading at five-week
highs after an
OPEC+ decision
this week to make its largest supply cut since 2020.
Energy executives, however,
told Reuters
that the big OPEC+ cut will not spur new U.S. oil and gas
production due to constraints.
U.S. shale production, which recovered quickly after the
2016 price crash, now has more handicaps. Limited equipment and
workers, a lack of capital, and pressure from investors to boost
returns are dampening output.
In the
third quarter
, drillers added rigs for an eighth quarter in a row but the
addition of 12 rigs was the smallest increase since September
2020.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)