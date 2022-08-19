Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:22 2022-08-19 pm EDT
25.24 USD   +0.98%
01:03pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls for third week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
07:56aFriday US Agenda
MT
07:38aStocks Signal Declines as US Equity Futures Retreat; Asia, Europe Mixed to Lower
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for third week in a row - Baker Hughes

08/19/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row even as they slowly increase production to pre-pandemic levels with shale oil output expected to hit its highest since March 2020.

The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by one to 762 in the week to Aug. 19, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

That was the first time drillers cut the rig count for three consecutive weeks since July 2020.

U.S. oil rigs were unchanged at 601 this week, while gas rigs fell one to 159.

The total rig count has climbed for a record 24 months through July, but weekly increases have mostly been in the single digits and oil production remains below pre-pandemic record levels as many companies focus more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output.

Total output in the major U.S. shale oil basins will rise 141,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.05 million bpd in September, the highest since March 2020, with production from the biggest U.S. oilfield in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico seen climbing 79,000 bpd to a record 5.408 million bpd, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said this week nL1N2ZR1ZY.

With oil prices up about 21% so far this year after soaring 55% in 2021 - and pressure from the government to produce more - a growing number of energy firms said they plan to boost spending for a second year in a row in 2022 after cutting drilling and completion expenditures in 2019 and 2020.

Analysts have said that some recent capital expenditure increases were not tied to increasing production but were related to higher prices for pipes and other equipment due to soaring inflation and supply disruption. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.08% 25.265 Delayed Quote.3.87%
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.58% 2.565 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.28% 96.92 Delayed Quote.19.28%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.83% 436.8855 Real-time Quote.145.84%
WTI 0.58% 91.248 Delayed Quote.20.45%
All news about BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
01:03pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls for third week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
07:56aFriday US Agenda
MT
07:38aStocks Signal Declines as US Equity Futures Retreat; Asia, Europe Mixed to Lower
MT
07:05aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Off, Asia Muted
MT
06:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
02:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
08/18US ECONOMICS : Baker Hughes Rig Count on Friday's Light Economic Calendar
MT
08/16Baker Hughes Foundation Working With Singapore Management University To Find New Opport..
AQ
08/16BAKER HUGHES : Foundation Working with Singapore Management University to Find New…
PU
08/16Baker Hughes Opens New Chemicals Facility in Singapore, Expanding Local Presence and He..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 704 M - -
Net income 2022 -132 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -256x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 25 284 M 25 284 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 24,99 $
Average target price 35,32 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.87%25 284
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED23.97%52 516
HALLIBURTON COMPANY30.43%27 054
NOV INC.31.81%7 015
TECHNIPFMC PLC43.75%3 848
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-13.65%3 790