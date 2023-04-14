Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Baker Hughes Company
  News
  Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:42:15 2023-04-14 pm EDT
28.93 USD   -1.77%
01:18pU.S. oil & gas rig count falls for third week in a row - Baker Hughes
RE
08:01aBank Earnings Assessed Amid Lower Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures in Pre-Bell Activity
MT
07:26aEarnings Outlook Blunts Wall Street Pre-Bell; Asia, Europe Up
MT
U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for third week in a row - Baker Hughes

04/14/2023 | 01:18pm EDT
April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a third week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by three to 748 in the week to April 14. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

Despite this week's rig decline, Baker Hughes said the total count was still up 55 rigs, or about 8%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs fell by two to 588 this week, their lowest since June 2022, while gas rigs fell by one to 157.

U.S. oil futures were up about 3% so far this year after gaining about 7% in 2022. U.S. gas futures, meanwhile, have plunged about 53% so far this year after rising about 20% last year.

The drop in gas prices has already caused some exploration and production companies, including Chesapeake Energy Corp , Southwestern Energy Co and Comstock Resources Inc, to announce plans to reduce production by cutting some gas rigs.

Despite some plans to lower rig counts, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) this week raised its forecast for crude output growth.

U.S. crude production was on track to rise from 11.9 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 to 12.5 million bpd in 2023 and 12.8 million bpd in 2024, according to the EIA. That compares with a record 12.3 million bpd in 2019.

U.S. gas production, meanwhile, was on track to rise from a record 98.09 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2022 to 100.87 bcfd in 2023 and 101.58 bcfd in 2024, according to federal energy data. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -1.68% 28.93 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
BHI CO., LTD. 1.73% 9400 End-of-day quote.44.84%
BRENT OIL 0.34% 86.37 Delayed Quote.1.41%
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION 0.45% 80.855 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. -0.66% 4.55 Delayed Quote.7.76%
COMSTOCK INC. 4.70% 0.4221 Delayed Quote.47.09%
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. 0.77% 11.07 Delayed Quote.-19.84%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 5.98% 106.9857 Real-time Quote.-51.75%
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY 0.10% 5.165 Delayed Quote.-11.79%
WTI 0.60% 82.527 Delayed Quote.3.17%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 930 M - -
Net income 2023 1 514 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 29 800 M 29 800 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 29,45 $
Average target price 36,38 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-1.61%29 780
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-2.94%74 078
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-14.64%30 568
NOV INC.-10.39%7 414
TECHNIPFMC PLC11.16%5 980
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED28.13%5 461
