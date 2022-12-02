Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:24 2022-12-02 pm EST
29.46 USD   +0.67%
01:02pU.S. oil & gas rig count holds steady this week - Baker Hughes
RE
12:39pU.S. oil production's post-pandemic rebound set to slow: Kemp
RE
08:13aCaution Ahead of November Jobs Report Weighs on Exchange-Traded Funds, Stock Futures
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. oil & gas rig count holds steady this week - Baker Hughes

12/02/2022 | 01:02pm EST
Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week left the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating unchanged for the first time since June, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, remained unchanged at 784 in the week to Dec. 2, Baker Hughes said. <RIG-USA-BHI> <RIG-OL-USA-BHI> <RIG-GS-USA-BHI>

That puts the total rig count up 215, or 38%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs held at 627 and gas rigs were at 155.

With oil prices up about 7% so far this year after soaring 55% in 2021 - and pressure from the government to produce more - several energy firms have boosted spending for a second year in a row in 2022 after cutting drilling and completion expenditures in 2019 and 2020.

However, many companies are focusing more on returning money to investors and paying down debt rather than boosting output and the weekly rig count increases have mostly been in the single digits since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

U.S. crude production is forecast to only return next year to its pre-pandemic record of 12.3 million barrels per day hit in 2019. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 0.72% 29.46 Delayed Quote.21.61%
BHI CO., LTD. 0.26% 7640 End-of-day quote.85.44%
BRENT OIL -1.51% 85.84 Delayed Quote.11.13%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.82% 300.1686 Real-time Quote.80.64%
WTI -1.08% 80.389 Delayed Quote.6.89%
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 343 M - -
Net income 2022 -396 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -72,3x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 29 063 M 29 063 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 29,02 $
Average target price 33,16 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY21.61%29 063
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED72.82%73 098
HALLIBURTON COMPANY65.68%34 406
NOV INC.65.76%8 822
TECHNIPFMC PLC110.30%5 536
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED6.83%4 492