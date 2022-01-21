U.S. oil rig count falls for first time in 13 weeks -Baker Hughes

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut oil rigs
for the first time in 13 weeks after crude prices fell for six
weeks in a row from late October-early December.
Oil prices, meanwhile, have recovered and traded at their
highest since 2014 this week. Energy analysts said it usually
takes about a month or two for drillers to add or remove rigs
following oil price moves.
The combined U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator
of future output, rose by three to 604 in the week to Jan. 21,
the highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes
Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.
Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 226 rigs,
or 60%, over this time last year.
U.S. oil rigs fell by one to 491 this week, while gas rigs
rose four to 113, their highest since January 2020.
U.S. crude futures traded over $87 per barrel earlier
this week, their highest since October 2014, and were on track
to rise for a fifth week in a row for the first time since
October.
With oil prices up about 13% so far this year after soaring
55% in 2021, a growing number of energy firms said they plan to
boost spending for a second year in a row in 2022 after cutting
drilling and completion expenditures in 2019 and 2020.
As a result of higher oil and gas prices fueling demand for
its equipment and services, Baker Hughes' quarterly profit
topped analysts' earnings expectations. Its chief executive
anticipates private energy companies to continue driving growth,
while publicly traded firms remain disciplined.
Even though the rig count has climbed for a record 17 months
in a row, analysts noted U.S. production slipped in 2021 as many
energy firms focused more on returning money to investors rather
than boosting output.
Much of the spending increase also went toward completing
wells drilled in the past, known in the industry as drilled but
uncompleted (DUC) wells.
Analysts said the industry, however, must drill new wells
going forward because the number of available DUCs was dropping
fast.
"Rig activity across the five largest U.S. oil plays would
need to increase by (about) 12 weekly over next eight weeks to
reach a sustainable plateau to hold current oil volumes in 2022
versus average rig gains of (about) three over the last four
weeks," analysts at Mizuho said in a report this week.
Mizuho noted the "drilled uncompleted inventory is no longer
sufficient to support current completion cadence, as inventory
relative to overall production is already less than half average
2018-2019 levels."
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report
this week that producers drilled 635 wells and completed 876 in
the biggest shale basins in September. That left total drilled
but uncompleted (DUC) wells down 241 to 5,385, the lowest since
February 2017.
Overall, crude output from major shale formations will rise
105,000 barrels per day to 8.54 million in February, the highest
since March 2020, according to the EIA forecast.
