U.S. oilfield services trio to exit Kurdistan region, Iraqi ministry says

July 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services companies
Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Halliburton
have pledged to comply with a federal supreme court
ruling and withdraw from Iraq's Kurdistan region, the country's
oil ministry said in Baghdad.
The companies have confirmed that they will not start new
projects in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and are in the
process of closing their existing tenders and contracts there, a
ministry statement said.
"Baker Hughes has been committed to supporting Iraq’s energy
needs for decades and we are keen to continue doing so in
accordance with local laws and regulations," a Baker Hughes
spokesperson said.
Halliburton and Schlumberger did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The oil ministry statement follows months of disputes
between Erbil and Baghdad after a February federal court ruling
that deemed the legal foundations of the Kurdistan region's oil
and gas sector to be unconstitutional.
The oil ministry in Baghdad has since made fresh attempts to
implement the ruling, including summoning seven firms operating
there to commercial court sittings that have been postponed
repeatedly.
The ministry also wrote to lead contractors and
sub-contractors in early June giving them three months to
terminate existing contracts or projects in the Kurdistan
Regional Government's (KRG) oil sector or face being
blacklisted, two sources told Reuters in June.
The KRG has repeatedly rejected the federal court ruling.
(Reporting by Rowena Edwards in London and Moataz Mohamed in
Cairo
Editing by David Goodman)