  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Baker Hughes Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
29.15 USD   +1.11%
05:20pUS oilfield services jobs rise in March, nearing pre-COVID levels
RE
04/09Oil edges higher on prospect of tighter supplies
RE
04/06US Oil Rig Count Falls by Two This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US oilfield services jobs rise in March, nearing pre-COVID levels

04/11/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector added 2,907 jobs in March, bringing the sector closer to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, an industry trade group.

That marks an almost 7% increase from a year ago, taking the number of jobs in the sector to 656,368 in March, compared to 706,528 in February 2020, the report said, citing preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

U.S. energy firms last week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a second week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Thursday. (Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.11% 29.15 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
BRENT OIL 1.52% 85.47 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.91% 105.4406 Real-time Quote.-50.62%
WTI 1.97% 81.409 Delayed Quote.0.38%
Analyst Recommendations on BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 930 M - -
Net income 2023 1 514 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,3x
Yield 2023 2,60%
Capitalization 29 153 M 29 153 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
EV / Sales 2024 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 29,15 $
Average target price 36,38 $
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-2.37%29 153
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-6.40%71 437
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-16.87%29 917
NOV INC.-13.79%7 221
TECHNIPFMC PLC10.83%5 962
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED21.53%5 052
