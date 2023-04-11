US oilfield services jobs rise in March, nearing pre-COVID levels

April 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector added 2,907 jobs in March, bringing the sector closer to pre-pandemic levels, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, an industry trade group.

That marks an almost 7% increase from a year ago, taking the number of jobs in the sector to 656,368 in March, compared to 706,528 in February 2020, the report said, citing preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

U.S. energy firms last week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a second week in a row, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Thursday. (Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)