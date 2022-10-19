Wall St snaps rally, Treasury yields climb on cautious guidance and looming recession fears

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street turned sharply
lower on Wednesday in a decisive reversal of its recent
multi-session rally, and Treasury yields resumed their ascent as
dismal data and cautious corporate guidance dampened investor
risk appetite.
All three major U.S. stock indexes were in the red, while
the benchmark Treasury yield shot up to touch a new 14-year
high.
"We saw a bit of a bear market bounce, but the market is
still unsure as to when the Fed is going to recognize what
they've done to date is beginning to take effect," said David
Keator, partner at the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in
Lenox, Massachusetts. "The Fed is taking its mandate of tackling
inflation seriously, but there’s been chatter of tightening too
much."
Market participants are juggling a spate of mixed earnings,
notably from Procter & Gamble, Travelers Companies Inc
, and Baker Hughes Co, with ongoing worries over
whether central bank interest rate hikes to contain the
inflation pandemic could push the global economy into
contraction.
"Some sort of (economic) downturn is baked in and whether
it’s mild or severe, time will tell," said Peter Tuz, president
of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "There
was a lot of pessimism, when some of the earnings and guidance
came in, we had a relief rally and reality seeps in after a few
days of that and that’s where we find ourselves today."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.92 points,
or 0.47%, to 30,378.88, the S&P 500 lost 28.4 points, or
0.76%, to 3,691.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
102.85 points, or 0.95%, to 10,669.56.
Data showing UK inflation hitting 10.1% in September pushed
European stocks to break their recent winning streak.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.53% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.96%.
Emerging market stocks lost 1.65%. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.66%
lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.37%.
A sell-off in U.S. government bonds pushed the benchmark
Treasury yield to its highest level since mid-2008 on
expectations of continued aggressive interest rate hikes from
the Federal Reserve.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell in price to
yield 4.1147%, from 3.998% late on Tuesday.
The 30-year bond also fell in price to yield
4.1101%, from 4.021% late on Tuesday.
Hotter-than-expected UK inflation data and looming recession
fears weighed on sterling, which helped support the greenback
against a basket of world currencies.
The dollar index rose 0.68%, with the euro
down 0.79% to $0.9774.
The dollar also touched a 32-year peak against the yen,
hovering close to a level that some believe could trigger
intervention by Japan.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.40% versus the greenback at
149.88 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.1218, down 0.88% on the day.
Crude prices edged higher on tighter supply conditions,
bouncing back after hitting two week lows in the wake of U.S.
President Joe Biden's plans to release oil from strategic
reserves.
U.S. crude rose 3.30% to settle at $85.55 per
barrel, while Brent settled at $92.41 per barrel, up
2.64% on the day.
Dollar strength weighed on gold, sending prices for the
safe-haven metal to a three-week low.
Spot gold dropped 1.4% to $1,628.90 an ounce.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Dhara
Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Nick Macfie and Chris Reese)