  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Baker Hughes Company
  News
  Summary
    BKR   US05722G1004

BAKER HUGHES COMPANY

(BKR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:56 2022-10-19 pm EDT
25.62 USD   +5.96%
03:57pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rise During Wednesday Trading
MT
03:12pWall St snaps rally, Treasury yields climb on cautious guidance and looming recession fears
RE
01:42pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Prices Rising in Wednesday Trading
MT
Wall St snaps rally, Treasury yields climb on cautious guidance and looming recession fears

10/19/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street turned sharply lower on Wednesday in a decisive reversal of its recent multi-session rally, and Treasury yields resumed their ascent as dismal data and cautious corporate guidance dampened investor risk appetite.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were in the red, while the benchmark Treasury yield shot up to touch a new 14-year high.

"We saw a bit of a bear market bounce, but the market is still unsure as to when the Fed is going to recognize what they've done to date is beginning to take effect," said David Keator, partner at the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. "The Fed is taking its mandate of tackling inflation seriously, but there’s been chatter of tightening too much."

Market participants are juggling a spate of mixed earnings, notably from Procter & Gamble, Travelers Companies Inc , and Baker Hughes Co, with ongoing worries over whether central bank interest rate hikes to contain the inflation pandemic could push the global economy into contraction.

"Some sort of (economic) downturn is baked in and whether it’s mild or severe, time will tell," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "There was a lot of pessimism, when some of the earnings and guidance came in, we had a relief rally and reality seeps in after a few days of that and that’s where we find ourselves today."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144.92 points, or 0.47%, to 30,378.88, the S&P 500 lost 28.4 points, or 0.76%, to 3,691.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 102.85 points, or 0.95%, to 10,669.56.

Data showing UK inflation hitting 10.1% in September pushed European stocks to break their recent winning streak.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.53% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.96%.

Emerging market stocks lost 1.65%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.66% lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.37%.

A sell-off in U.S. government bonds pushed the benchmark Treasury yield to its highest level since mid-2008 on expectations of continued aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell in price to yield 4.1147%, from 3.998% late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond also fell in price to yield 4.1101%, from 4.021% late on Tuesday.

Hotter-than-expected UK inflation data and looming recession fears weighed on sterling, which helped support the greenback against a basket of world currencies.

The dollar index rose 0.68%, with the euro down 0.79% to $0.9774.

The dollar also touched a 32-year peak against the yen, hovering close to a level that some believe could trigger intervention by Japan.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.40% versus the greenback at 149.88 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.1218, down 0.88% on the day.

Crude prices edged higher on tighter supply conditions, bouncing back after hitting two week lows in the wake of U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to release oil from strategic reserves.

U.S. crude rose 3.30% to settle at $85.55 per barrel, while Brent settled at $92.41 per barrel, up 2.64% on the day.

Dollar strength weighed on gold, sending prices for the safe-haven metal to a three-week low.

Spot gold dropped 1.4% to $1,628.90 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Nick Macfie and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21 626 M - -
Net income 2022 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -160x
Yield 2022 2,97%
Capitalization 24 464 M 24 464 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 55 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Baker Hughes Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAKER HUGHES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 24,18 $
Average target price 33,07 $
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lorenzo Simonelli Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Worrell Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Fleece Chief Information Officer
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Lynn Laverty Elsenhans Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.50%24 464
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED44.77%61 328
HALLIBURTON COMPANY31.13%27 626
NOV INC.33.43%7 102
TECHNIPFMC PLC60.47%4 296
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED2.05%4 221