  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Bakkafrost
  News
  7. Summary
    BAKKA   FO0000000179

BAKKAFROST

(BAKKA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAKKAFROST: Invitation to Webcast of Q4 2021 results 22 February 2022 at 8:00 am (CET)

02/16/2022 | 10:16am EST
A presentation of Bakkafrost's interim report Q4 2021 will be held at 8:00 am
(CET) on 22 February 2022. The presentation will be transmitted live on
Bakkafrost's website www.bakkafrost.com.

Bakkafrost´s interim report Q4 2021 and presentation will be released prior to
market opening on 22 February 2022 at 6:00 am (CET).

Contacts:

  · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 235001 (mobile)
  · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 235060 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 15:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 586 M 852 M 852 M
Net income 2021 1 092 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2021 1 848 M 282 M 282 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 29 476 M 4 498 M 4 498 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,61x
EV / Sales 2022 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 699
Free-Float 83,9%
Managers and Directors
Jóhan Regin Jacobsen Chief Executive Officer
Høgni Dahl Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Rúni M. Hansen Chairman
Kristian Eli Zachariasen Group Manager-Information Technology & Process
Sverri Kjærbæk Head-Maritime Operations Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAKKAFROST16.14%4 498
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.-11.23%1 562
GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA25.15%1 312
MÅSØVAL AS5.59%585
TASSAL GROUP LIMITED4.87%558
ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA-21.89%337