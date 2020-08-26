Log in
Bakkafrost : ACQUISITION OR DISPOSAL OF THE ISSUER'S OWN SHARES

08/26/2020 | 11:07am EDT
 

Today 26 August 2020 Bakkafrost has purchased 25,492 Bakkafrost shares to be
used as treasury shares for the Share Savings Plan for employees. The shares
were purchased in the market at a price of NOK 542.46 per share. After the share
purchase and settlement Bakkafrost holds 53,720 treasury shares.

For further information about Bakkafrost's share savings plan, see
www.bakkafrost.com/en/investor-relations/share-information/share-savings-plan

Contacts:

  · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile)
  · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Bakkafrost P/F published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 15:06:03 UTC
