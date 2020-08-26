Bakkafrost : ACQUISITION OR DISPOSAL OF THE ISSUER'S OWN SHARES

Today 26 August 2020 Bakkafrost has purchased 25,492 Bakkafrost shares to be used as treasury shares for the Share Savings Plan for employees. The shares were purchased in the market at a price of NOK 542.46 per share. After the share purchase and settlement Bakkafrost holds 53,720 treasury shares. For further information about Bakkafrost's share savings plan, see www.bakkafrost.com/en/investor-relations/share-information/share-savings-plan Contacts: · Regin Jacobsen, CEO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 01 (mobile) · Høgni Dahl Jakobsen, CFO of P/F Bakkafrost: +298 23 50 60 (mobile) This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.