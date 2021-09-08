Bakkafrost : Faroese educational material on sustainable fishery and aquaculture published

08.09.2021

Yesterday, 6th September, a presentation was held at the Boat and Art Museum in Leirvík, where the new educational material on sustainable fishery and aquaculture for children in the 6th grade was presented. The project is a collaboration between Nám, who have been responsible for the didactic part of the project, Tøkni, who have been responsible for the technical part, and Sjókovin, who have been responsible for the content.

Rannvá Hansen from Nám started by explaining the process and the requirements that the final product had to meet. E.g. the material should focus on sustainability in fishery and aquaculture, and moreover the material had to include the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). In terms of didactics, the final product had to be available on a digital platform. Moreover, emphasis has been laid on using images, tables, tasks and games in the material.

Nám has collaborated with teachers in the primary schools to quality check the material, and two schools have tested the material, before it was published.

Next up was Ólavur Ellefsen from Tøkni, who explained the technical part of the project. In addition to the material being digital, it is also available to the public on the webpage Sjófeingi.fo. In the technical development of the platform, focus has been laid on making the material as easy as possible to update. This makes the platform future-proof.

Then Unn Laksá, manager at Blue Resource/Sjókovin, explained the content. Fishery and aquaculture are the biggest industries in the Faroe Islands, and they have a huge impact on the Faroese economy and general development. Thus, it is of vital importance that the youth acquire knowledge about these important industries, and that they know the importance of sustainable operations.

Finally, the short video 'My dad is a fisherman' was shown. The short video is produced by Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and has now been translated into Faroese as part of this project.

