P/F Bakkafrost is a Faroe Islands-based salmon producer that offers a wide range of healthy and nutritious salmon products from its own facilities. The Company's product portfolio includes fresh whole salmon, fresh salmon fillets, frozen salmon fillets, frozen retail-box salmon burgers, frozen smoked salmon, as well as salmon skin. P/F Bakkafrost's activities are divided into four segments: Farming Segment - Faroe Islands (FO), Farming Segment - Scotland (STC), Value Added Products (VAP) Segment and Fishmeal, -Oil and Feed (FOF) Segment. The Company has several subsidiaries, including Bakkafrost Danmark ApS, Scottish Salmon Company Ltd, Bakkafrost Packaging P/F and Bakkafrost Processing P/F.