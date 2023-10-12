Financial calendar 

 

Financial calendar for Bakkafrost P/f

FINANCIAL YEAR 2023


07.11.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q3
20.02.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q4


FINANCIAL YEAR 2024

26.08.2024 - Half-yearly Report
27.03.2024 - Annual Report
30.04.2024 - Annual General Meeting

06.05.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q1
05.11.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q3



