Financial calendar
Financial calendar for Bakkafrost P/f FINANCIAL YEAR 2023 07.11.2023 - Quarterly Report - Q3 20.02.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q4 FINANCIAL YEAR 2024 26.08.2024 - Half-yearly Report 27.03.2024 - Annual Report 30.04.2024 - Annual General Meeting 06.05.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q1 05.11.2024 - Quarterly Report - Q3 This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.
Attachments
